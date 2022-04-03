Harnaaz Sandhu says 'shape of your mind is important than shape of your body' in new pic, serves magical look: See here

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu recently got targetted by online trolls for her changed appearance since winning the crown. The 22-year-old beauty queen got subjected to mean comments after trolls remarked that she seemed to have gained weight in recent pictures. She had responded to the criticism by revealing that she has celiac disease and finds herself beautiful no matter the size. And now, her recent Instagram post also talks about the same. It will motivate you to love yourself no matter the circumstances.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Harnaaz posted pictures from a recent photoshoot dressed in an ice blue mini dress. The star served a magical look in the ensemble, which she had worn to attend FDCI Lakme Fashion Week. Though the star looked gorgeous, her comment caught our attention. "A shape of your mind is more important than shape of your body," Harnaaz wrote for the post.

Check it out here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | What is celiac disease, the condition that Miss Universe 2021 suffers from?

Meanwhile, the photoshoot shows Harnaaz in an ice blue velvet mini dress adorned with sheer panels, ruffled gold additions, a plunging V neckline, and a short hem length. She accessorised the ensemble with silver strappy pumps, gold earrings, and matching rings. In the end, open locks and bold make-up rounded it all off for Harnaaz.

Women often get criticised about their appearances, especially weight gain, and Harnaaz became the latest target. The star's post comes after the trolling she received because of a slight change in her appearance since winning the Miss Universe pageant.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Harnaaz had said that she has celiac disease. It is an immune reaction to eating gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. She said that one's body goes through many changes while living in different cities. "I'm one of those individuals who was first bullied that 'she's too skinny' and now they bully me saying 'she's fat'. Nobody knows about my celiac disease. That I can't eat wheat flour and many other things," she added.