Festive indulgence, irregular meal timings, sweets and reduced physical activity can lead to temporary weight gain during Diwali. But does putting on a few extra kilos over a short period affect hormonal health? The expert helps explain the connection between weight fluctuations, metabolism, and hormonal balance.

Diwali is a time for celebrations, family gatherings and festive food. From sweets and fried snacks to elaborate meals and late-night celebrations, eating habits and daily routines often change during the festive season.

"It is common for people to notice a slight weight gain after Diwali," Dr Bushra Khan, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Kharadi, Pune, tells Health Shots.

While many rush to lose these extra kilos through restrictive diets or detox plans, an important question is whether short-term weight fluctuations can affect hormonal health.

Why does body weight fluctuate so much?

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Body weight can fluctuate over a few days for several reasons, including increased salt and carbohydrate intake, water retention, changes in digestion, and irregular eating patterns. Therefore, every increase on the weighing scale does not necessarily indicate fat gain. However, repeated overeating, excess calorie consumption and reduced physical activity can contribute to fat accumulation, particularly when these habits continue beyond the festive season.

Why does excess fat cause insulin resistance?

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Excess fat, especially around the abdomen, can influence insulin sensitivity and affect the balance of hormones involved in metabolism. Insulin resistance occurs when the body's cells do not respond effectively to insulin, making it difficult to regulate blood sugar levels. This can also influence reproductive hormones and metabolic functioning.

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In women, excess body fat and insulin resistance may be associated with menstrual irregularities and conditions such as polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS). Weight fluctuations may also influence appetite-regulating hormones such as leptin and ghrelin, which help control hunger and fullness. However, a few days of festive eating or temporary weight gain is unlikely to cause a major hormonal imbalance on its own.

What is the reason for weight fluctuation?

People should understand the difference between temporary weight fluctuations and sustained weight gain. A sudden increase after Diwali is often related to water retention, increased carbohydrate and salt intake, and changes in digestion. It does not automatically indicate hormonal disturbance. However, when overeating and physical inactivity become regular habits, they can contribute to weight gain and insulin resistance, which may affect hormonal balance over time. It is important to look at overall health patterns rather than becoming anxious about a few extra kilos.

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{{^usCountry}} Instead of following crash diets or skipping meals to compensate for festive indulgence, individuals should gradually return to their regular routines. Eating balanced meals with adequate protein, fibre, fruits, and vegetables; staying hydrated; and getting sufficient sleep can support metabolic health. Regular physical activity, including walking, strength training and other forms of exercise, can also improve insulin sensitivity. How can I prevent weight gain during the festive season? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead of following crash diets or skipping meals to compensate for festive indulgence, individuals should gradually return to their regular routines. Eating balanced meals with adequate protein, fibre, fruits, and vegetables; staying hydrated; and getting sufficient sleep can support metabolic health. Regular physical activity, including walking, strength training and other forms of exercise, can also improve insulin sensitivity. How can I prevent weight gain during the festive season? {{/usCountry}}

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There is no need to punish yourself for enjoying festive food. Focus on consistency rather than extreme dieting. Resume regular meal timings, control portion sizes and include physical activity in your daily routine. Individuals experiencing persistent unexplained weight gain, irregular periods, excessive fatigue or other symptoms should seek medical advice and undergo appropriate investigations rather than assuming that the changes are related to Diwali.

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Ultimately, hormonal health is influenced by long-term lifestyle habits, metabolic health and individual medical conditions. A few days of festive indulgence should not become a reason for panic. What matters most is returning to healthy habits and maintaining them consistently.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)