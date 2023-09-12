Having too much protein? You may invite these 6 health troubles

Protein is an important nutrient in our diet and its deficiency can lower your immunity, damage your hair and skin, loss of muscle mass and cause fatigue. However, too much of protein is as dangerous as too little of it. When you are adding a lot of protein to your diet but fail to balance it with other essential nutrients like carbs, vitamins, minerals, and fibre, you may be inviting a range of complications. High protein diets can cause dehydration and it's important to add fibre and adequate water intake. Many people may experience digestive issues if the diet is high on protein but low on fibre. Also, people could lose a lot of calcium in their urine on a high protein diet. (Also read: How to get 21g protein from a vegetarian meal; nutritionist shares 4 protein ingredients)

While high-protein diets can have benefits, they also come with some potential disadvantages(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While high-protein diets can have benefits, they also come with some potential disadvantages, as explained by Nutritionist Juhi Kapoor.

1. Kidney strain

Excessive protein intake may put extra strain on the kidneys, potentially leading to kidney problems in individuals with pre-existing kidney issues.

2. Dehydration

High-protein diets can increase water loss through urine, potentially leading to dehydration if you don't increase your water intake.

3. Nutrient imbalance

Focusing too much on protein may lead to neglecting other essential nutrients like carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins, and minerals.

4. Digestive issues

Some people may experience digestive discomfort, including constipation, when consuming very high levels of protein.

5. Bone health

Excessive protein intake can result in calcium loss through urine, potentially impacting bone health over time.

6. Potential for weight gain

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Consuming too many calories, even from protein sources, can lead to weight gain, especially if you're not mindful of overall calorie intake.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON