How to get 21g protein from a vegetarian meal; nutritionist shares 4 protein ingredients

ByParmita Uniyal, New Delhi
Aug 21, 2023 07:09 PM IST

From Besan to bean sprouts, here are 4 protein ingredients that you must use in your meals to improve protein quality and quantity in your diet.

Incorporating protein in your diet is important as it is an essential macronutrient that plays many important functions in the body from repairing tissues to keeping immune system strong. Vegetarians are often deficient in protein, but this could be corrected by adding right ingredients to your meals. Plant-based proteins can be added to every meal of the day to maximise benefits. (Also read: High level of protein used to exclude heart attack may signal risk of death: Study)

Vegetarians are often deficient in protein, but this could be corrected by adding right ingredients to your meals.(Instagra,/Juhi Kapoor, Pixabay)
A 2016 Harvard University study found that people who get protein from plants had a lower risk of death from heart disease and other causes. People who lead unhealthy lifestyle and are obese should especially try to get their protein from plant sources. As per USDA, adult women should consume about 5 ounces of protein per day, while adult men should have 5.5 and 6 ounces.

Nutritionist Juhi Kapoor in her recent Instagram post shares tips to improve protein quality and quantity in the diet.

Kapoor suggests including the following ingredients in different ways to improve daily protein intake:

1. Besan (Chickpea Flour)

100 gm besan rawa cheela has 4gm protein

Besan, also known as chickpea flour, is a high-protein flour made from ground chickpeas. It's an excellent plant-based source of protein, offering both protein and dietary fibre. Including besan in the meal, such as making pancakes, adds a substantial amount of protein to the dish.

2. Bean sprouts

100 g bean sprouts have 8g protein

Bean sprouts can contribute to the protein content of the meal while also providing a refreshing crunch and adding dietary fibre.

3. Tofu

20g tofu spread has 1g protein

Tofu is made from soybeans and is a staple in plant-based diets. It's a complete protein, meaning it contains all the essential amino acids the body needs.

4. Paneer (Indian cottage cheese)

100 gm paneer-mushroom sabzi has 7g protein

Paneer is a popular dairy-based protein in Indian cuisine. It's rich in casein protein, which is slowly digested and can provide a sustained release of amino acids.

"By combining these protein-rich ingredients, you create a well-rounded meal with a variety of protein sources. This not only helps meet your protein needs but also provides a mix of amino acids, vitamins, and minerals essential for overall health," concludes Kapoor.

