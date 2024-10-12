Headspin hole: The uncomfortable side effect of breakdancing headspin

Many 90s kids who grew up admitting the break dance that made a bloom during their childhood know about the famous breakdance move – the headspins. It is when the dancer supports the entire body upside down on the head and spins on the floor. However, as much iconic the move is, a recent study shared some bad news regarding it. The study, led by Mikkel Bundgaard Skotting and Christian Baastrup Søndergaard of Department of Neurosurgery at Copenhagen University Hospital, Copenhagen, Denmark stated that the headspins can have significant side effect in breakdancers. Years of performing headspins can have a significant side effect.(Pexels)

The study revealed the headspin hole – an injury in the head specific to breakdancers. The study demonstrated that it starts with hair loss and can later develop into a significant bump – this is also known as breakdance bulge. The headspin is an iconic move used in breakdancing and the Afro-Brazilian martial art Capoeira.

How headspins can affect the scalp:

However, the study mentioned that the side effect of it can be significant. The case report mentioned a man in his early 30s who was associated with two decades of breakdancing. He developed a benign tumour of over an inch on his scalp – the study was quick to associate it with years of headspins. The bulge led to discomfort and the man resorted to wearing hats in public to hide it. He soon went through a surgery and removed the bulge.

Dr Christian Baastrup Sondergaard, co-author of the study explained the development of the bulge in the scalp due to headspins – he stated that repeated friction between the scalp and the floor added with the pressure of headspins can lead to inflammation and scar tissue buildup. This, when continued over years, can lead to the bump formation in the head.

This study further acts as a wakeup call, especially for the breakdance community. Dancers, in online forums, have started sharing concerns, with suggesting the usage of padded beanies or gel pads to protect their scalps while performing headspins.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.