Health tips: Ways to boost physical well-being in 2022

Good health and wellbeing has gained the much-needed attention to stay active and lead a happy and healthy life amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Stepping into the third year of the coronavirus pandemic, the best way to boost your physical wellbeing in 2022 is to build your immune system as strong as possible.

As the world is returning back to routine work life in the new normal, it is important to note simple steps that can help a person take a more proactive approach to lifestyle and health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Asma Alam, Consulting Nutritionist and Dietitian at Gandharva Wellness Studio, shared, “Getting confused is trouble-free when it comes to nutrition and health. It is crucial to identify what's needed to optimise your health. Both physical and mental health involves making good choices when it comes to certain factors like nutrition, sleep, illness prevention, physical activity, alcohol consumption, socialising and even managing your stress levels."

She added, “Small steps will help you go a long way towards improving your overall wellness and will have a positive impact on your health. Start small and find your motivation in the one thing that gets you going be it old pictures, planning physical activities with family, creating fitness challenges, playing outdoors, assigning calorie burning chores to yourself, etc. You're the only one who can bring positive changes to your life.”

Ways to boost physical well-being in 2022:

Dr Deepak Mittal, Founder of Divine Soul Yoga and Vijay Thakkar, Fitness Entrepreneur and Functional Medicine Coach, listed some of the best ways to boost your physical wellbeing in 2022. These include:

1. Yoga: Even though Yoga is an ancient practice that originated thousands of years ago in India, it is considered highly relevant and beneficial in today’s day and age since the practice comprehensively addresses a diverse range of physical, psychological, emotional and spiritual health issues. Most Yoga postures are meant to strengthen one’s body from the inside out. Apart from enhancing your muscle flexibility, strength and toning your body, Yoga can also help you in weight loss, protection from injuries, improving your body posture, vitality and metabolism. Practising Yoga can also positively affect mood, behaviour and overall mental health in various ways.

2. Meditation: The ancient practice of meditation can provide a sense of calm, peace and balance that can benefit both emotional well-being and overall health. Mind-body therapies such as meditation, have been shown to help relieve anxiety, stress, fatigue and general mood and sleep disturbances thus, improving quality of life.

3. Healthy Eating: Healthy eating is the key to a healthy life. It is important to include vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, whole grains and healthy proteins in the diet to maintain a healthy weight and avoid nutritional deficiencies. Eating a whole-foods based diet can reduce heart disease risk factors, body weight and blood sugar levels. Also, limiting the consumption of foods and drinks containing high amounts of sugars such as sugary snacks, candies and sugar-sweetened beverages is important since it can lead to weight gain, blood sugar problems and an increased risk of heart disease, among other dangerous conditions.

In order to make your immune system stronger, add immunity-boosting fruits such as Vitamin-C fruits, berries and other natural food items such as ginger, garlic, spinach, greens in your regular diet. Stick to naturally available foods rather than processed and packed foods to diversify your microbiome to have a healthy gut and strong immune system.

4. Exercise regularly: Ideally 30 minutes per day in whichever form you are comfortable such as cardio, weight training, resistance training, Yoga, Zumba, cycling, etc. If you can’t stay consistent, try getting a partner or build your own fitness community with some healthy competition. One can also use electronic step tracking or fitness tracking gadgets as research shows that there are proven effects of using one.

The fitness experts asserted the importance of taking care of your workout, food and mental well-being. They stressed that every small step matters in our fitness journey and that it’s crucial to begin it right now to experience the power of immediate action.