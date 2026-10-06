Heart and brain health are linked: Cardiologist explains the connection and what to monitor for better health

The body's organs are all interconnected, and none functions in isolation. Yet, often the discussions of heart and brain health are separate, even though these two vital organs are closely connected. Let's hear from an expert about the heart-brain connection.

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Dr Debdatta Majumdar, senior consultant in interventional cardiology at Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, Kolkata, shared insights into the heart-brain connection with HT Lifestyle.

How are heart and brain health connected?

Prioritise sleep for long-term brain health. (Freepik)

Your brain depends on a steady supply of blood to function, making the health of your heart and blood vessels important.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Majumder explained, “The heart pumps blood throughout the body, supplying the brain with the oxygen and nutrients it needs to function. When cardiovascular health is compromised, the brain can also be affected.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Majumder explained, “The heart pumps blood throughout the body, supplying the brain with the oxygen and nutrients it needs to function. When cardiovascular health is compromised, the brain can also be affected.” {{/usCountry}}

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Managing cardiovascular risk factors, such as high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol, can support your heart health and may also help protect your brain health.

How can high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes affect the brain?

Highlighting the impact of blood pressure, the cardiologist noted, “Damage to the small blood vessels supplying the brain can also affect areas involved in memory, attention, processing speed and executive function.”Next, on cholesterol, he also raised alarm, “High cholesterol can contribute to the development of atherosclerosis, in which fatty deposits accumulate within arteries. If such disease affects blood vessels supplying the brain, it can increase the risk of cerebrovascular events.”

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Dr Majumder also addressed persistent high levels of blood glucose as one of the reasons for blood vessel damage, and it is also associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke.

These are the three factors you need to monitor carefully: blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol, as they can influence both your heart and brain health.

Which habits can help protect both organs?

Lifestyle habits have a cumulative effect on long-term heart and brain health. The cardiologist recommended regular physical activity, a balanced diet, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding tobacco, limiting alcohol, getting adequate sleep, and managing stress.

Regular health checks can help identify risk factors before complications develop. The doctor recommended monitoring blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure, as these can remain elevated without producing obvious symptoms.

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In the end, his parting advice was, “When we take care of the heart, we are also taking care of the blood vessels that keep the brain functioning. Heart health and brain health should therefore be viewed as two parts of the same conversation, not separate priorities.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.