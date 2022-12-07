Heart health tips: Signs that you have a blood clot in your arteries

Blood clots are body's natural mechanism to stop bleeding after an injury or cut. They are gel like clumps of blood and form when platelets, proteins, and cells in the blood stick together. While clotting is a normal process, it can turn dangerous when the clot doesn't dissolve on its own. This is called thrombus. Blood clots that form in arteries are known as arterial clots and can be serious. One of the side-effects of Covid-19 has been the increase in coagulability of blood which increases risk of clot in arteries too which can raise heart attack chances. (Also read: Is Covid-19 vaccine causing increase in heart attack cases? Here’s what cardiologists say)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a study on after-effects of Covid-19, people who got infected with the virus have a higher risk of dangerous blood clots for close to a year later. Other studies also agreed that Covid causes sharp increase in risk of blood clot-related issues – including heart attack and stroke – immediately after diagnosis compared to people who never had Covid-19.

A blood clot that develops in arteries is called arterial thrombosis and is dangerous as it can stop the blood flow to heart or brain. If a blood clot blocks the arteries in heart muscle, it may cause heart attack, while blockage in artery in brain could lead to stroke.

If a blood clot blocks the arteries in heart muscle, it may cause heart attack, while blockage in artery in brain could lead to stroke.

"You might get a clot in your arteries, which carry oxygen in your blood from your heart to all the cells of your body. The result can be really serious. It can keep oxygen from getting to your heart, lungs, or brain, and cause a life-threatening emergency, like a heart attack or stroke," says wellness expert and nutritionist Karishma Shah in her recent Instagram post.

SYMPTOMS OF BLOOD CLOT

Shah talks about symptoms of blood clot you should not ignore.

1. Skin colour

If a clot plugs up veins in your arms or legs, they may look bluish or reddish. You skin also might stay discoloured from the damage to blood vessels afterward. APE in your lung could make your skin pale, bluish and clammy.

2. Swelling

When a clot slows or stops the flow of blood, it can build up in the vessel and make it swell. You also can have a clot in your arms or belly. Even after it goes away, one in three people still have swelling and sometimes pain and sores from damage to the blood vessels.

3. Pain

Sudden, intense chest pain could mean the clot has broken off. Or it could be a sign that a clot in your artery gave you a heart attack. If so, you also might feel pain in your arms, especially in the left.

4. Trouble breathing

This is a serious symptom. It could be sign that you have a clot in your lung or your heart. Your heart might also race, or you may feel sweaty or faint.

