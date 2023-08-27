Heart health to diabetes control; 10 amazing benefits of makhanas

Whether you are keeping your last Sawan Somwar fast on August 28 or preparing list of vrat-friendly foods to consume during Janmashtami fast, Makhana or fox nuts is a healthy choice for providing the right nutritional and energy boost. Makhana or foxnuts may not be as publicised as almonds, walnuts and trail mix, but they are no less healthy. Packed with protein, fibre and high amounts of magnesium, potassium, phosphorous, calcium and iron, makhana can give any superfood a run for its money. (See pics: Magical health benefits of the Indian snack makhana or lotus seeds)

Makhana or fox nuts are also good for your skin health and amazing for digestion.. (Shutterstock)

Quick to eat and easy to prepare, all you have to do is roast a handful and munch on the go. Many people also make makhana kheer during fasting as it's falahaari and provide the necessary nutrients to fuel the body. Makhana or fox nuts are also good for your skin health and amazing for digestion.

Have a diabetic guest at home, you can serve them a plate of roasted makhana without any second thought as it can also help control blood sugar level as well as provide satiety, keeping you full for longer.

"Makhana is used for centuries as a snack food and they have many health benefits. Makhanas is rich in protein and fibre and low in fat. 100 gm of makhana gives around 347 calories of energy. Makhanas are very good source of calcium. They also contain magnesium, potassium and phosphorous in a good amount," says Geetika Bajaj, Nutritionist & lifestyle management consultant.

Geetika shares 10 benefits of makhana:

1. Good for skin

Fox nuts have abundance of antioxidants, as a result they are also great for anti-ageing. Regular consumption of fox nuts can make your skin look younger and will also add glow to your skin.

2. High in fibre

For good digestion, our bodies need fibre. Makhanas are high in fibre, which helps the digestive system function properly. Include foxnuts in your diet if you have digestive issues such as constipation or hard stools.

3. Good for healthy heart

Makhanas contains phytonutrient to like alkaloids, saponins and gallic acid that can protect your body from many diseases. Makhana is rich in magnesium, which improves blood flow and oxygen levels, lowering levels of heart disease.

4. May help improve kidney health

Fox nuts are naturally bestowed with astringent properties and can help prevent kidney problems. Fox nuts have anti – inflammatory and antioxidant properties which help to reduce inflammation and the effects of oxidative stress.

5. Good for nerves

Makhanas is high in thiamine which means they help in aiding cognitive function as well. The body to produce acetylcholine which contributes the process of neurotransmission this process is good for maintaining the smooth functioning of nerves.

6. Low glycaemic index

Fox nuts have low glycaemic index which means they release glucose slowly in the blood. This keeps you feeling full for longer.

7. Gluten free

Fox nuts are a great snack for in between your meals. They are a low on sodium, cholesterol and fat and high protein and carbohydrate content. They are gluten free, making it ideal for people who are allergic to gluten.

8. Overcomes infertility

It is very beneficial for women suffering from infertility, fox nuts help with premature ejaculation improve the quality of semen and help women from suffering infertility.

9. Helps in flushing toxins

Foxnuts are great detoxifying agents. They aid in flushing out toxins from the body.

10. May help in blood sugars levels

Makhana may help in controlling blood sugar level because it has low glycaemic index which means it is slowly digested and absorbed in in the body and does not cause a spike in blood sugar levels.