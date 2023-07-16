Sawan Somwar 2023: The special time of the year is here. The month of Sawan is considered one of the most auspicious times of the year. This year, Sawan is extra special because after a long gap of nineteen years, this year Sawan will be celebrated for two months because of Adhik Shrawan Maas. This is the month when every auspicious thing is done. It is believed that when we fast during this month and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, they bless us with prosperity and happiness. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped with utmost devotion during this time. During this month, fast for Goddess Parvati, called Mangala Gauri Vrat, is observed on every Tuesday. Sawan Somwar fasting: Avoid these mistakes while observing the fast(Pixabay)

While we keep fast during these two auspicious months, here are a few things to keep in mind to ensure that we do not fall sick or make mistakes in the vrat.

Overeating: It is a mistake to get swayed by food post the fasting and overeat. This may cause several health issues and make us fall sick. The month of Sawan is to be spent in calmness and in devotion. We should avoid falling sick during this time.

Onion, garlic: It is strictly prohibited to consume onion and garlic during the month of Sawan. As a part of keeping fast, we should avoid these food items.

Fried food: Keeping fast is also a way of detoxifying the body and keeping it healthy. When we indulge in a lot of fried foods and namkeens during this time, it can make our efforts go to vain and cause stomach issues.

Sugar: It is natural to have sugar cravings while keeping fast. Consumption of sugar is allowed during the vrat. However, consuming too much sugar can make the insulin levels of the body go high.

Starving: Fasting and starving are not the same. Sometimes we get confused and may think that to keep fast, we need to starve. However, fasting involves providing the body with necessary nutrients to keep it energised.

