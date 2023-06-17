Here's how Ayurveda can provide non-communicable disease prevention and management techniques

We are at a crossroads to fight against non-communicable diseases as one of the biggest health problems we currently face are NCDs that force us to make crucial choices but the question is “Do we go forward on the path of a healthy future by protecting people from cigarettes and other dangerous products, detecting early diagnosis and screening for diseases like cancer, heart disease and other health issues?” Ayurvedic experts claim that Ayurveda is essential in avoiding NCDs in people and giving them long-term solutions of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anjenay Agarwal, Ayurveda Expert and Director of Royal Bee Natural Products, shared, "We stand at a pivotal juncture in our battle against Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), grappling with the pressing need to make vital choices. NCDs represent one of the most significant health challenges of our time. In this endeavor, the role of Ayurveda becomes indispensable, offering paramount solutions to prevent NCDs and cultivate enduring habits for a healthy lifestyle. Unlike communicable diseases, NCDs are chronic and long-lasting, posing a complex web of genetic, physiological, lifestyle and environmental factors as their causes.”

He gushed, “Ayurveda, rooted in a holistic approach, aims to identify and eliminate the underlying causes of diseases rather than merely controlling the symptoms. It is not just a medical discipline but a comprehensive lifestyle that enhances overall well-being, balances the mind and body, and guides humanity towards a healthier future. By embracing Ayurvedic principles, individuals can understand their unique constitutions, known as doshas and tailor their diets, daily routines and habits accordingly.”

Rajinder Dhamija, Ayurveda Expert and Founder of Dharishah Ayurveda, highlighted, “Ayurveda is known as the leading life science, with several recommendations for reducing NCD risk factors. Furthermore, It aids in the prevention of NCDs by treating lifestyle issues with good nutritional management, daily and seasonal dietary recommendations, bio-purification treatments, detoxification, medicines and rejuvenation therapies. As we all know, NCDs usually cannot be passed from person to person, yet it causes the maximum harm to the human body. These diseases, unlike communicable diseases, are chronic, which means they last a long time and in estimate kill 41 million people each year, which is equivalent to 74% of all deaths globally.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He concluded, “When it comes to the causes of NCDs, it is a combination of genetic, physiological, lifestyle and environmental variables, among others. We, who follow Ayurveda, believe in finding the cause of the disease and eliminating it from the root rather than relying only on medicines to control the symptoms. Ayurveda is more than simply a medical discipline; it is a comprehensive approach. It is more like a lifestyle that improves overall wellbeing, balances the mind and body, and guides mankind to a healthier future. Ayurveda emphasises the importance of understanding our individual constitution or dosha and tailoring our diet, daily routine and habits accordingly. By following a nourishing and balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, managing stress effectively and practicing mindfulness, we can create a foundation of wellness that helps prevent NCDs. By integrating Ayurvedic principles into our lives, we embark on a journey of self-care, where we prioritise prevention and overall well-being. Ayurveda teaches us to live in harmony with nature, listen to our bodies, and make conscious choices that promote health and vitality.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}