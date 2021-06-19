Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Here's how yoga can be used as therapy in rheumatoid arthritis management
health

Here's how yoga can be used as therapy in rheumatoid arthritis management

Yoga holds the immense potential to be an adjunct therapeutic regimen in rheumatoid arthritis patients and has tremendous rehabilitative potential.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 08:19 PM IST
(Representational)

Yoga can be used as an adjunct therapy in the management of severe chronic progressive inflammatory rheumatoid arthritis and co-morbid depression, according to a new study.

In a trial conducted on 66 patients at AIIMS, New Delhi between 2017 and 2020, it was found that yoga reduces the severity and induces remission in these cases and improves the quality of life.

These findings of the study have been published in Frontiers in psychology and it supports adding yoga as an adjunct therapy to treat this chronic debilitating autoimmune disease.

The results of this study suggested that there was a decrease in disease activity after yoga.

Dr Rima Dada, Prof Lab for Molecular Reproduction and Genetics, Department of Anatomy, explained that the study published in Frontiers in Bioscience, 2021 was done in collaboration with Dr Uma Kumar Professor and Head of the Department of Rheumatology and it focuses on the role of yoga in facilitation of mind's capacity to overcome disease and improve physical symptoms.

"Thus this mind-body intervention is the need of the hour in the age of super specialisation. Yoga holds the immense potential to be an adjunct therapeutic regimen in rheumatoid arthritis patients and has tremendous rehabilitative potential," the study said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP