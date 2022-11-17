High cholesterol: Common kitchen spices that can help control cholesterol

Too much bad cholesterol could play a havoc with your overall health and make you susceptible to multiple chronic diseases. Excess cholesterol gets accumulated as plaque on your artery walls putting you at risk of heart attack and many other chronic diseases like stroke, diabetes and high blood pressure. Once you find out that you have a high cholesterol through lipid profile, you should immediately introduce sustainable lifestyle changes that could aid in cutting cholesterol and help you in leading a healthy life. Cholesterol, however, isn't your enemy and HDL (high-density lipoprotein) is actually good for your health as it helps remove bad cholesterol or LDL (low-density lipoprotein) from your body. (Also read: 5 foods to boost good cholesterol levels)

Good thing is that you don't have to invest in fancy products to bring your cholesterol levels down and the good old Indian spices could help you to a large extent. Spices are the concentrated source of antioxidants that protect your body from damage and they are easily available in your kitchen. Apart from the health benefits, they also bring a distinct flavour to your food.

"The right food has the power to cure any sort of ailment. The Indian kitchen is blessed with some of the best herbs and spices which have multiple medical and health benefits. Giving your body the right nutrition and a balanced diet inclusive of the essential nutrients can help you battle chronic diseases like cholesterol. Cholesterol can lead to heart disease if not looked after from the beginning. Adding some essential spices that are commonly found in our kitchens can help control cholesterol to a large extent. Enriched with the goodness of antioxidants, spices help in slowing down inflammation and tissue damage which are the outcomes of high blood sugar levels and circulating lipids," says Mehvish Khan, Nutritionist & Certified Diabetes Educator.

If you wish to control your cholesterol, check out these common kitchen spices suggested by Khan.

● Turmeric

Turmeric is an ancient Ayurvedic spice that has tons of health benefits. It contains an active compound known as curcumin. Turmeric’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties are effective in treating health disorders such as chronic inflammatory lung diseases, pancreatitis, gut issues, heart risks, etc. Curcumin aids in lowering cholesterol levels including LDL which is the bad cholesterol for the body.

● Cinnamon

Cinnamon is known as an excellent spice to cure heart ailments. Moreover, it allows good blood flow in the system and keeps the body clear from any internal blockage. Its antioxidant and anti-microbial properties support natural insulin production and aids in reducing blood cholesterol. Cinnamon can be used in a variety of dishes like tea.

● Black pepper

Black pepper is a household staple and can be sprinkled over any dish to give it a twist. However, besides being a tasty spice, it has health benefits as well. It aids in breaking down fat cells, thus keeping cholesterol levels in check. Also, its active ingredient piperine has significant antioxidant and antibacterial effects which help with digestion, lung infection, cough and cold, etc.

● Fenugreek

Fenugreek has excellent health benefits and is one of the key spices to control cholesterol. It contains certain compounds which are known to slow down the absorption of cholesterol in the intestine and in the liver. Methi seed or fenugreek can be used in most Indian dishes and can help with diabetes and controlling cholesterol.

● Ajwain

Majorly used for seasoning, Ajwain not only adds a good flavour to dishes but it has potential medical purposes. Ajwain seeds ensure the regulation of good cholesterol levels and aid in lowering bad cholesterol. The fatty acids and dietary fibres present in ajwain help in maintaining cholesterol levels. In Ayurvedic medicine, it is used as an antiseptic and its antioxidant properties enhance the body’s resistance power to fight against infections and contribute to good cholesterol in the body.

