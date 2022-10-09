World Mental Health Day 2022: Diabetes to arthritis; 5 chronic diseases that can lead to depression

World Mental Health Day 2022: Living with a chronic disease like diabetes, arthritis or kidney disease is stressful. No wonder, almost one-third of people who are diagnosed with a lifestyle or non-communicable disease experience depression. This is because in many cases these chronic diseases cannot be reversed or cured completely while the symptoms can be managed with appropriate changes in lifestyle. These diseases often change the way a person leads their life. From mobility issues, depending on a daily medication to difficulty in doing everyday chores, the stress builds up over a period of time and in many cases turns into clinical depression. Symptoms of depression include sleep problems, fatigue, difficulty in focussing, weight loss or weight gain, loss of interest in daily activities and in extreme cases suicidal thoughts. (Also read: World Mental Health Day 2022: 7 daily rituals that can refresh and rejuvenate you every single day)

"In chronic illness the conditions last long than usual time and it cannot be cured completely. After the diagnose of any disease, a feeling of despair and sadness are very normal. Certain illness affects person’s ability to move, being independence and changes in the lifestyle which results in depression," says Dr Honey Savla, Consultant Internal Medicines, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central.

Dr Savla also talks about 5 common chronic illnesses that could lead to depression:

Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes is a chronic condition which affects the way the body processes sugar. It either helps in stopping the adequate production of insulin, or it resists insulin. Hence, symptoms such as thirst, frequent urination, hunger and fatigue may start to show. In some cases, Type 2 Diabetes can be the reason of blurred vision as well.(Unsplash)

Whether you have type 1 or 2 diabetes both are at a higher risk of developing depression. Diabetes can cause complications and health issues which may result in worsening of symptoms of depression. Depression can lead us to make harmful decisions like less exercise, smoking, weight gain, unhealthy eating which further increases the risk of diabetes. If one is suffering from diabetes watch out for the symptoms of depression like hopelessness, feelings of sadness, loss of interest in daily activities, lack of concentration, mood swings, back pain, headaches etc. Both diabetes and depression can be treated at the same time.

Arthritis

Arthritis(Unsplash)

Arthritis and depression commonly occur together. Several people suffering from arthritis are screened for depression. Studies have shown that if depression occurring with rheumatoid arthritis isn't addressed, the treatment for rheumatoid arthritis itself can be less effective. If left untreated, depression in people with rheumatoid arthritis may result in greater pain, sexual dysfunction, loss of productivity at work, higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease and heart attacks, and deterioration of relationships with friends and family.

Kidney diseases

Neuropsychiatric conditions such as anxiety disorder, depression, cognitive impairment are more prevalent in kidney disease patients. Such conditions often make quality of life worse with longer duration of hospitalisations and higher mortality. One of the most common symptoms of kidney failure is known as delirium in which the mental state is marked by restlessness and confusion because it leads to accumulation of toxins that affects the brain. Also, certain symptoms like itching, low immunity and pressure of following the dialysis schedule doesn’t allow the patient to live normal life and can result in depression.

Heart failure

Heart failure(Twitter/PsychiatristCNS)

Several studies have shown that heart failure is associated with the higher risk of depression. Based on the analyses report an estimate of 20-30% people have prevalence of depression due to HF. Patient suffering from this condition can have wide range of feelings from sadness to fear to depression to anger to anxiety. The number of medications to treat heart failure is high which leads to anxiety and depression in such patients.

Thyroid

The thyroid gland regulates and processes thyroid hormones which can affect your mood causing anxiety or depression. One must understand severe the thyroid disease severe the mood swings. If one is suffering from overactive thyroid know as hyperthyroidism than you will experience unusual nervousness. Lack of concentration, fatigue, weight gain, decreased libido, low mood etc are most common symptoms of thyroid. Also, thyroid disease is associated with infertility which leads to trauma and anxiety in women since they may not be able to conceive.

