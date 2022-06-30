High cholesterol: Watch out for these warning signs that appear on skin

High cholesterol could prove to be deadly and result in sudden death. In most cases of sudden cardiac arrest, arteries become clogged with cholesterol and other deposits that reduces blood flow to the heart. Leading a sedentary lifestyle, eating a lot of fatty food, not exercising, drinking or smoking could eventually lead to high cholesterol levels in your blood. People with chronic conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes are more at risk of having high cholesterol. (Also read: Simple daily habits to keep cholesterol in check)

High cholesterol generally doesn't show any symptoms but the levels can be monitored with a simple blood test. One can also find subtle signs of cholesterol on skin.

"In most people high cholesterol remains dormant and is not discovered till later in life in the form of blocked arteries. If you pay close attention to your health, you will see that nature gives you subtle signals that you can see on your skin for high cholesterol," says Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

Here is what to look out for:

A net like pattern on the skin that is blue or purple on the skin: This appears when the weather is chilly. It can be an indication of cholesterol embolization syndrome indicating blockage in your arteries.

Xanthelasma i.e., yellowish orange waxy growth around the corner of eyes. This is caused because of deposits of cholesterol under the skin.

Xanthoma is similar to Xanthelasma but this growth is can occur on the back of lower leg, and palms. Controlling your cholesterol will help get rid of these patches.

Psoriasis: Latest research has established a connection between psoriasis and high cholesterol levels. This is known as hyperlipidaemia.

Change in the colour of skin and elevated dryness: This happens because high cholesterol levels can decrease the blood flow under your skin. the skin cells don’t get enough nutrition and colour of skin changes. If you are standing for long durations the legs might turn purple of if your legs are elevated the skin can become pale in colour.

Ulcers in feet or leg which don’t heal quickly: In people with high cholesterol these ulcers can be recurring. This happens because the do not get enough blood supply to heal.

"Taking good care of your health will keep the cholesterol levels in check and help prevent the skin issues too," concludes Dr Rinky Kapoor.

