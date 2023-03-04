Holi 2023: 5 tips to overcome bhang hangover

Holi is a festival of colours, joy, and love celebrated by Hindus all over the world. It is a time when people come together to celebrate the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring. One of the most popular aspects of Holi is the consumption of bhang, a cannabis-infused drink that is believed to have medicinal properties and is said to enhance the festive spirit. However, excessive consumption of bhang can lead to a hangover the next day, which can be quite uncomfortable. Here are five tips to help you overcome a bhang hangover. (Also read: Holi 2023: 3 mouth-watering snack recipes to celebrate with your loved ones )

1. Hydrate: Drinking plenty of water is the most important thing you can do to overcome a bhang hangover. Bhang can cause dehydration, which can exacerbate the symptoms of a hangover. Drinking water will help to rehydrate your body and flush out the toxins from your system.

2. Eat a healthy meal: Eating a nutritious meal can help to replenish the nutrients that your body may have lost due to the consumption of bhang. Try to eat foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals, such as fruits, vegetables, and lean protein.

3. Rest: Getting plenty of rest is important to help your body recover from a bhang hangover. If possible, take the day off and spend some time relaxing at home. This will give your body a chance to recover and recharge.

4. Avoid caffeine and alcohol: Consuming caffeine or alcohol can make a bhang hangover worse. Caffeine can cause dehydration and alcohol can further impair your cognitive function. So, it is best to avoid these beverages until you feel better.

5. Take a warm shower: Taking a warm shower can help to relax your muscles and soothe your nerves. It can also help to alleviate headaches and body aches that may be associated with a bhang hangover.

In conclusion, bhang can be a fun and enjoyable part of Holi celebrations, but it is important to consume it in moderation. If you do end up with a bhang hangover, the tips mentioned above can help you to recover quickly and get back to enjoying the festivities.

