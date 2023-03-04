Holi 2023: 3 mouth-watering snack recipes to celebrate with your loved ones

Holi, the festival of colours, is around the corner, and it's time to celebrate with family and friends. No Indian festival is complete without indulging in delicious food, but it's important to make sure that the snacks we eat are both tasty and healthy. Whether you're looking to prepare some homemade treats for your loved ones or planning to attend Holi parties, we've got you covered with some delectable and nutritious snack ideas. In this article, we'll share some mouth-watering and healthy Holi snacks that you can munch on guilt-free. So, let's get started and add some festive flavours to your celebration! (Also read: Holi 2023: 8 traditional foods to enjoy on this festival )

Chef Sanjyot Keer, Founder of Your Food Lab, shared with HT Lifestyle, some mouth-watering Holi snack recipes that you must try.

1. Fafda and papaya chutney

Fafda and papaya chutney(Chef Sanjyot Keer)

Prep time: 15-20 minutes

Cooking time: 20-25 minutes

Serves: 3-4 people

Ingredients (dough) :

papad khar 1 tsp

asafoetida1 tsp

water tbsp

gram flour 2 cups

saltto taste

carom seeds 1 tsp (crushed)

oil 2 tbsp

water tbsp

oil as required

spice mix

black salt 1/2 tsp

asafoetida 1/2 tsp

black pepper powder 1 tsp

Method:

● In a bowl add the papad khar, asafoetida, and water and mix well to dissolve the papad khar.

● Further sieve the gram flour into a large bowl and add salt, carom seeds and oil, mix well, add a very little amount of shortening to the flour by rubbing & massaging it gently.

● Now add the papad kharand asafoetida water in the flour and mix well, further add 2 tablespoons of water and knead the dough until it comes together, you have to make a semi soft dough.

● Once the dough comes together and leaves the surface, add in a few teaspoons of oil and knead until the dough becomes stretchy.

● Once the dough becomes stretchy and smooth cover it using a damp cloth until you fry fafda further.

● To fry fafda, heat oil in a flat-bottomed vessel until it reaches 160 C or gets moderately hot.

● You will require a flat chopping board and a knife to shape the fafda, place a wet kitchen towel onto the platform and set your chopping board on the towel, this will prevent the chopping board from slipping.

● Now to shape the fafda, take a small portion of the dough and roll it into a thick cylinder using your hands.

● Place the dough cylinder lengthwise onto the chopping board and then using the base of the palm spread the dough upwards to flatten it out.

● Then peel the shaped fafda using a knife and fry in the oil directly over medium low heat for a few minutes until the fafda cooks from both the sides, make sure that you don’t fry it for too long as it takes only a few minutes.

● Once fried remove the fafda from the oil and place it onto a sieve.

● Your perfectly fried fafdas are ready. To make the special spice mix for fafda, add black salt, asafoetida and black pepper powder into a bowl and mix it, sprinkle this spice mix over fafda while serving.

Ingredients (Raw papaya chutney):

raw papaya 1 no. (small size)

oil 1 tbsp

mustard seeds 1 tsp

curry leaves 8-10 nos.

green chilli 1-2 nos.

turmeric powder 1/2 tsp

salt to taste

sugar 1 tsp

lemon juice 1 tsp

Method:

● Wash and peel the raw papaya and then cut it into quarters.

● Further clean the core using a knife or a peeler, then grate the papaya using the large hole size of the grater.

● In a hot pan add the oil and once the oil gets hot add mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilli, turmeric powder and the grated papaya, mix well and cook over high flame for 2-3 minutes.

● Finally add salt, sugar, and lemon juice and stir well.

● Your raw papaya chutney is ready.

2. Potli Samosa

Potli Samosa(Chef Sanjyot Keer)

Prep time: 15-20 minutes

Cooking time: 45-50 minutes

Serves: 4-5 people

Ingredients (dough):

Refined Flour 2 cups

Salt to taste

Caraway seeds (ajwain) ½ tsp (hand crushed)

Ghee 3 tbsp

Water as required (1/2 cup + 1 tbsp approximately)

Method:

● To make the dough, take a large bowl and add the flour, salt, caraway seeds and ghee into it.

● Mix all the ingredients well with your hands and start rubbing the flour in between your hands, doing this step will ensure that your potli samosas will turn out to be extremely crispy.

● To check if your flour is ready, take a handful of it and press it in your hand, the flour should hold its shape nicely when you release the pressure.

● Further add water gradually as required to make a medium-soft dough, once all the flour comes together, transfer the dough onto the kitchen platform and knead it well for 5-6 minutes.

● After kneading it well the surface of the dough will become smooth and non-sticky, at this stage covers the dough ball with a damp cloth and let it rest for at least half an hour.

Ingredients (aloo mixture):

Whole spices for spice mix

1. Coriander seeds 1 tbsp

2. Cumin seeds 2 tsp

3. Fennel seeds 1 tbsp

Ghee 2 tbsp

Spice mix

Ginger chilli paste 1 tbsp

Green peas 1/3 cup (boiled)

Potatoes 7-8 medium-sized (boiled and diced)

Salt to taste

Black pepper powder 1 tsp

Dry mango powder 1 tsp

Kasuri methi 1 tsp

Fresh coriander small handful

Method:

● To make the aloo mixture you will first need to make a coarsely grinded spice mix, for that take a mortar pestle and add all the whole spices into it and grind it coarsely. If you don’t have a mortar and pestle, you can do the same in a mixer grinder but make sure that you don’t make a fine powder of the spices.

● Now to make the aloo mixture, set a pan on high heat and let it heat nicely then add ghee, let the ghee heat well then add the spice mix, ginger chilli paste and the boiled green peas, stir well and cook for a minute, the green peas are already cooked, you just have to roast the spices.

● Add the diced boiled potatoes to the pan followed by all the remaining ingredients, mix everything well using a spatula and cook on medium-high flame. Keep smashing the mixture lightly with the spatula while mixing.

● Spread the mixture on the pan and let it cook from one side on medium flame, the mixture should stick to the pan, this step is very important as it brings out the flavours really well, once it gets slightly brown, flip the mixture using the spatula and cook it the same way from the other side, repeat this process 2-3 times.

● Check for salt at this stage and adjust accordingly.

●Your aloo mixture for potli samosa is ready.

For shaping and frying:

● Once the aloo mixture is ready and the dough has rested, take the dough and divide it into equal-sized dough balls.

● Roll the dough ball into a thin chapati using a rolling pin, then trim the edges of the chapati using a knife and give it a rectangular shape, now cut the larger rectangle into smaller 4-inch squares.

● Take the square samosa sheet place a small spoonful of aloo mixture on it, apply water on the edges of the sheet then lift the sheet up and place it in between your thumb and index finger, press the filling downwards to bring the 4 edges together, pinch and seal the sheet, shape all the sheets just like this and your potli samosas are now ready to be fried.

● To fry them, heat oil in a large kadhai on medium heat until it gets medium hot.

● Drop the potlis carefully in the hot oil and fry on low flame until golden brown, this process will take around 15-20 minutes.

● Once the potli samosas turn golden brown and crisp, remove them from the oil using a spider and place them in a sieve so that the excess oil drips off.

● Your hot potli samosas are ready, serve with spicy green chutney and sweet chutney.

3. Crispy Jalebi

Crispy Jalebi(Chef Sanjyot Keer)

Prep time: 10-15 minutes (excluding fermentation time)

Cooking time: 20-25 minutes

Serves: 6-8 people

Ingredients (batter) :

sour curd 100 grams

water 80 ml

refined flour 500 grams

water 325-350 ml

water tbsp

Method:

● Take a deep stock pot or a vessel and add the sour curd and 1/3rd cup of water into it, now using your hands or a whisk mix the water and curd to make buttermilk.

● Further, add the refined flour into the vessel and combine well.

● Once combined, add the remaining water in two batches and mix really well while continuously whisking it, no big clumps of refined flour should remain in the batter.

● The amount of water required will depend upon the moisture that will be present in the curd that you will be using so adjust 10-15 ml of water accordingly.

● Once you have whisked the batter and it forms a semi-smooth batter, wipe the edges of the vessel then splash water on the surface of the batter and smoothen it out completely.

● Now cover the vessel with a lid and keep it in a warm place to ferment, the duration of the fermentation will depend upon the climate, in winters it might take up to 12-15 hours but during summers it might only take 8-9 hours for the batter to ferment.

● The batter will fluff up slightly once fermented and it will smell sour, it will also develop a few bubbles on the surface.

● Once your batter has fermented mix it well again using a whisk or your and then you will have to adjust the consistency.

● You will have to add 8 tablespoons of water approximately, so keep adding the water using a tablespoon while whisking it continuously to incorporate air in the batter.

● The batter should become completely smooth and lacy, and the consistency of it should be semi-thick, if the batter is too thick then your jalebis will turn out soft and soggy, if your batter is too thin then you won’t be able to shape them properly and they will turn out to be completely flat.

● Once your batter is ready, pour it into a piping bag or a squeezy bottle.

Ingredients (Sugar Syrup) :

sugar 1 kg

water 450 ml

saffron a few strands

organic food colour 1/2 tsp

lemon juice 1/2 tsp

Method:

● Add the sugar and water into a deep pan then switch on the gas flame to high and cook until all the sugar melts.

● Once the sugar melts add the remaining ingredients and cook the sugar syrup until it reaches almost one-string consistency.

● To check the consistency, dip a spatula or a spoon in the sugar syrup then remove it out and let it cool down slightly, then take some of the syrup on your index finger and pinch it using your thumb, when you pull your thumb away a string of the sugar should form and then break immediately.

● Switch off the flame once your sugar syrup is ready, and make sure you keep the sugar syrup warm when you dip fried jalebis in it.

Ingredients (frying):

Oil as required

Method:

● Before frying the jalebis you will have to keep a small set-up ready, you will require - a pair of tongs to fry the jalebis, a perforated spatula to dip them in sugar syrup and a sieve to transfer the dipped jalebis.

●Pour oil into a flat-bottomed deep pan, the level of the oil should only be an inch from the surface.

● Heat the oil to 160C or until it gets moderately hot.

● Once the oil is hot, cut a 1mm hole in the piping bag.

● To shape the jalebis, move your hand in 2.5 circles and then move on to shape the next jalebi in the same way, make jalebis according to the surface area of the pan, you can even change the number of circles as per your preference.

● Once you have shaped the jalebis in oil, fry them until they turn light golden brown from both sides over medium flame.

● Once fried, remove the jalebis from the oil and immediately dip them into the warm sugar syrup, keep them submerged in the sugar syrup for 30 seconds then transfer them into a sieve so that all the excess sugar syrup drips off.

● Your perfectly fried crispy jalebis are ready, garnish them with varak and chopped pistachios before serving.