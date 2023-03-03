Holi 2023: 8 traditional foods to enjoy on this festival

Holi is a vibrant and colourful festival celebrated in India and many other parts of the world. It marks the arrival of spring and is a time to enjoy and cherish the company of loved ones, smear each other with colourful powder, and indulge in delicious traditional foods. From sweets to savoury snacks, Holi offers a variety of mouth-watering dishes that are an integral part of the celebrations. These dishes are not only tasty but also represent the cultural richness and diversity of India. Whether you're celebrating Holi or just looking to try something new, these foods are sure to delight your taste buds and leave you craving more. So, let's get started and discover the flavours of Holi! (Also read: Holi 2023: 5 trendy and easy hairstyles to make your celebration extra special )

1. Gujiya

Gujiya (pinterest)

Gujiya is a popular Holi sweet that is similar to a dumpling or pastry. It is stuffed with a mixture of sweetened khoya (milk solids), grated coconut, and dry fruits, and is deep-fried until golden brown. Gujiya is often served with a generous sprinkling of powdered sugar on top.

2. Thandai

Thandai (Shutterstock)

Thandai is a refreshing drink that is synonymous with Holi. It is a mixture of milk, sugar, and a variety of ground spices, including cardamom, fennel seeds, and black pepper. Thandai is often garnished with rose petals and almonds and is served chilled.

3. Dahi Bhalla

Dahi bhalla(pinterest)

Dahi Bhalla is a popular Holi snack that is made by soaking lentil dumplings (vadas) in yogurt and topped with a tangy and spicy chutney. It is a perfect blend of sweet, sour, and spicy flavours and is sure to tickle your taste buds.

4. Puran Poli

Puran Poli (pinterest)

Puran Poli is a sweet flatbread that is made by stuffing a mixture of jaggery and lentil paste inside wheat flour dough. It is then rolled out and cooked on a griddle until golden brown. Puran Poli is often served with ghee (clarified butter) and is a must-have during Holi.

5. Papri Chaat

Papri Chaat(pinterest)

Papri Chaat is a popular street food that is commonly eaten during Holi. It is made by layering crispy fried dough wafers with boiled potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, and tamarind chutney. It is a perfect blend of sweet, sour, and spicy flavours and is sure to leave you craving for more.

6. Malpua

Malpua (Instagram/ saltsugarnspice)

Malpua is a sweet pancake that is made by dipping batter into the sugar syrup and then frying until golden brown. It is often served with rabri (sweet condensed milk) and is a popular Holi dessert.

7. Kachori

Kachori(Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal)

Kachori is a deep-fried savoury pastry that is stuffed with spiced lentils, potatoes, or peas. It is often served with tangy chutney and is a popular snack during Holi.

8. Bhang

Bhang (Shutterstock)

Bhang is a traditional Holi drink that is made by mixing cannabis leaves with milk, sugar, and spices. It is believed to have medicinal properties and is consumed in small quantities during Holi to enhance the festive spirit. However, it is important to consume bhang in moderation and under expert supervision.

Holi is not just a festival of colours but also a celebration of food. These eight traditional foods are just a small sample of the diverse culinary delights that are enjoyed during Holi. So, if you want to experience the true flavours of Holi, make sure to try these dishes and indulge in the festive spirit.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter