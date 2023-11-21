Shaving, using specific deodorants, friction, a buildup of dead skin cells and hormonal fluctuations are just a few of the causes of dark underarms and while using natural therapies can help lighten dark underarms, it is important to have patience because the effects might not be seen right away.

Home remedies to get rid of dark underarms (Pinterest)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rishabh Raj Sharma, MD Dermatology, Senior Resident at NIIMS, Noida International University, asserted that dark underarms, a common cosmetic concern, can often be addressed effectively with simple home remedies. As a dermatologist, he recommended the following 10 evidence-based home remedies to help you achieve smoother, lighter and healthier underarms -

Lemon Juice: Lemon juice contains natural bleaching agents like citric acid that can help lighten underarm skin. Apply it for 10-15 minutes and rinse thoroughly. Potato: Potato slices or potato juice applied to the underarms can help reduce pigmentation due to its natural bleaching properties. Baking Soda: Create a paste using baking soda and water. Gently exfoliate your underarms with this mixture to remove dead skin cells and darkness. Cucumber: Cucumber's soothing and bleaching properties make it an excellent choice for treating dark underarms. Apply cucumber slices of cucumber juice to the affected area. Turmeric: A paste of turmeric and yogurt not only brightens the skin but also has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Coconut Oil: Rich in vitamins and fatty acids, coconut oil helps moisturise and lighten the skin. Apply it daily to promote even skin tone. Aloe Vera: Aloe vera gel not only soothes irritated skin but also aids in reducing darkness. Use it regularly for optimal results. Orange Peel: Dried orange peel powder, when mixed with yogurt, acts as a natural exfoliant and skin lightener. Gram Flour (Besan): A mixture of gram flour, yogurt, and a pinch of turmeric makes an excellent exfoliating and brightening mask. Wear Loose Clothing: Avoid tight clothing that can cause friction and irritation, exacerbating underarm darkness.

While these home remedies can help, it's essential to maintain proper hygiene and consult a dermatologist if dark underarms persist or worsen. They can provide personalised guidance and treatments tailored to your specific skin type and condition. Remember that results may vary, so be patient and consistent in your efforts to achieve brighter underarms.

Dr Somya Bhaiji, final year MD Dermatology Resident at Teerthanker Mahaveer Medical College and Research Centre, listed the causes as:

1. Friction

2. Tight fitted clothes

3. Lax skin

4. Post inflammatory hyperpigmentation

5. Acanthosis nigricans: seen in patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity.

She suggested the following tips to prevent dark underarms -

1. Weight reduction

2. Loose fitted clothes

3. Avoid hair removal creams and waxing to get rid of unwanted hair

4. Say no to deodorant sprays

5. Avoid rubbing with loofah or scrubbers as it will not lighten the underarms but will trigger inflammation as the skin is sensitive there.

6. Take medications after consulting your doctor to Keep a check on blood sugar levels.

7. Application of lemon, soda and any kind of harsh substance is not recommended by the dermatologists.

Additionally, she recommended the following treatment options:

6% glycolic acid creams for alternate days can be tried after patch testing. Curd and turmeric can be mixed and apply this paste over the affected area for 10- 15 minutes, 2-3 times a week. Make a paste of papaya and apply this paste over the axilla. Honey turmeric and rose water can be mixed together and can be applied for 15 to 20 minutes, 2-3 times every week. Use of syndet bars and mild soaps are recommended for bathing.

According to Ruchita Acharya, Founder of Glow & Green, following are several at-home cures to think about -

Potato: Natural bleaching agents exist in potatoes. Slice a potato, then rub the slices for a few minutes on your underarms. After the juice has dried, rinse it with water. Repeat this daily for better results.

Natural bleaching agents exist in potatoes. Slice a potato, then rub the slices for a few minutes on your underarms. After the juice has dried, rinse it with water. Repeat this daily for better results. Turmeric: Combine yoghurt, turmeric powder, and a few drops of lemon juice to create a paste. Before rinsing it off, apply it to your underarms and let it sit there for 10 to 15 minutes. Anti-inflammatory and skin-lightening qualities of turmeric.

Combine yoghurt, turmeric powder, and a few drops of lemon juice to create a paste. Before rinsing it off, apply it to your underarms and let it sit there for 10 to 15 minutes. Anti-inflammatory and skin-lightening qualities of turmeric. Aloe Vera: Aloe vera offers calming and healing effects on the skin. Fresh aloe vera gel applied to the underarm area should be left on for 20 to 30 minutes before being rinsed off. Use this cure every day.

Aloe vera offers calming and healing effects on the skin. Fresh aloe vera gel applied to the underarm area should be left on for 20 to 30 minutes before being rinsed off. Use this cure every day. Coconut Oil: Coconut oil can hydrate the skin and brighten it. Before going to bed, apply a few drops of coconut oil to your underarms. After applying it all night, wash it off in the morning. Do this each day.

Be patient because it could take some time before you notice any changes. Consider seeing a dermatologist for expert guidance and treatment options if your dark underarms continue.