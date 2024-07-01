Hooked to the internet? Here’s how it’s harmful for teen brains

The internet has been both a boon and a bane. While it has got us connected and simplified our lives, it can also be a space for addiction. There has been a recent surge in addiction to the internet, and it can be significantly harmful, especially to young brains. Many people spend more than three hours mindlessly scrolling through the internet; besides being time-consuming in nature, it can have an immense effect on the brain. Scientists at UCLA studied the way it can extensively change young brains – especially of people within the age of 10 to 19 years. The study was conducted for ten years, and in 2023, the findings were declared after studying 237 adolescents who were diagnosed with internet addiction. Scientists at UCLA studied the way internet addiction can extensively change young brains – especially of people within the age of 10 to 19 years. (Unsplash)

Effects on brain function:

Internet addiction can significantly impact active thinking and decision-making in young people. Addictive behaviours showed a steep decline in active thought and physical abilities. Heavy exposure to the internet throughout the day can also affect intellectual function, physical coordination, mental health, development, and overall well-being.

Effect on physical health:

Internet addiction can make a teen develop a sedentary lifestyle – sitting or lying throughout the day or scrolling through the internet. This can further lead to weight gain, obesity and related health conditions. Teenage is a critical time to develop strong social skills – due to internet addiction, social skills can suffer.

Overexposure to Internet can significantly impact young minds.(Shutterstock)

How to address internet addiction in teens:

While the internet is an integral part of life, it is essential to notice the symptoms of internet addiction in teens. Through psychotherapy and family therapy, one can mitigate the risk of internet addiction in teens. Parents need to recognise the early signs of addiction and address them effectively. Parents also need to be aware of the signs of digital dependency on teens – this can help them limit screen time and impulsive behaviours in teens.