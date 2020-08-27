Digital detox: Can’t go a minute without being online? Here are some tips to try...

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 20:10 IST

How long can you go without checking the notifications on your phone or laptop? If you fall in the category of people who won’t last a minute, you have surely had an overdose of the digital world. The coronavirus pandemic has made our laptops and phones, our new best friends. The primary source of binge watching shows, paying games, and even seeking entertainment is the Internet. But, some individuals have found ways to detox from the constant barrage of social media and work apps.

Exercise your body and mind

“I have made it a point to put my phone on silent once I log out from work, which is often at 9pm. Post that, I don’t check my social media accounts. I recently also deactivated my Twitter account. It was getting too much to handle. The need to constantly have my phone on me was overwhelming,” says Delhi-based lawyer Aman Saxena. He also recommends going for a run in the evening to clear one’s head.

Break up with your phone

Priya Choudhary, a Noida based content writer, says she breaks up with her phone at least once every week. “I have a weekly target — to go an entire day without checking my social media accounts. Plus, I would play online video games for hours; thankfully some apps were banned and I can’t do that anymore. But if this work from home situation is to persist, I am working on incorporating regular exercise into my regime,” she adds.

Rule of 8

“I follow the rule of 8s — eight hours for work, eight hours for sleep and eight hours for things I find interesting, whether it’s cooking, reading or gardening.” – Pooja Bhateley, a Delhiite

For Delhite Pooja Bhateley, staying connected with people holds immense value during the pandemic. “I’m surrounded by screens all day for work. Once I am done for the day, I talk to my family, and spend time with my partner instead of going back online. I follow the rule of 8s — eight hours for work, eight hours for sleep and eight hours for things I find interesting, whether it’s cooking, reading or gardening,” she says.

Curb your internet addiction

Saurabh Mehrotra, a Gurugram-based psychiatrist, opines internet addiction has risen during the pandemic. “This addiction is seen in various forms. Addiction to social media, pornography, gaming, shopping and even blogging. Internet addiction leads to problems in physical and psychological health, sleep disturbances, academic decline or poor productivity and problems in interpersonal relationships,” he says. “It’s essential to monitor your screen time,” he suggests and recommends engaging in positive addictions such as reading, sports, music and arts so that people don’t feel burnt out.

