How British patient swapped a 3-year NHS wait for knee surgery in India and saved £26,000

According to official data released by India’s ministry of tourism, the country recorded 131,856 foreign tourist arrivals for medical purposes in early 2025 alone. As international patients increasingly turn to India’s 'Heal in India' framework for waitlist-free access to specialised care, the real-world impact of these global healthcare shifts is best understood through individual experiences. Also read | India’s medical tourism boom is creating demand for skilled health care talent

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One such recent case study — the story of Jean Paul, a British citizen — illustrated how patients are navigating crippling healthcare backlogs at home by seeking treatment abroad.

UK man's India medical package

For Jean Paul, the crisis in public healthcare was measured not by statistics but by missed moments. Facing a three-year waiting list under Britain's National Health Service (NHS), he was left enduring 'three years of missing the small things — walking his dogs, holding his wife’s hand on their evening walk along the canal', The Medical Travel Company, a UK and India based medical concierge company, highlighted in an August 10 Instagram post.

As per the post, his journey began when persistent joint pain prompted him to pay for private imaging scans out of pocket. He presented those results to his general physician, who referred him to an orthopaedic department. While specialists confirmed that both of his knees required total replacement, simultaneous bilateral knee surgery was not an option offered to him through his local NHS pathway, reportedly leaving him with an estimated multi-year wait.

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{{^usCountry}} Unwilling to remain sidelined, Jean contacted The Medical Travel Company. Before he could board a plane, The Medical Travel Company’s UK medical director of primary care coordinated with an in-house dietitian to guide Jean through a rigorous preparatory regimen. Over several months, he reportedly lost 3 stones (19 kilograms) to ensure he was medically cleared for the flight and subsequent procedure. Upon arriving in India, Jean was admitted to Max Healthcare, where the doctors performed a double knee replacement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unwilling to remain sidelined, Jean contacted The Medical Travel Company. Before he could board a plane, The Medical Travel Company’s UK medical director of primary care coordinated with an in-house dietitian to guide Jean through a rigorous preparatory regimen. Over several months, he reportedly lost 3 stones (19 kilograms) to ensure he was medically cleared for the flight and subsequent procedure. Upon arriving in India, Jean was admitted to Max Healthcare, where the doctors performed a double knee replacement. {{/usCountry}}

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The cost

The post also highlighted the financial and operational contrast between the two healthcare systems proved stark:

⦿ UK treatment option: reportedly estimated at £40,000 (approximately ₹51,56,468) for private surgery, aftercare, and physical therapy alone.

⦿ India medical package: reportedly totalled £14,000 (approximately ₹18,04,811), fully covering the double knee replacement, round-trip airfare, accommodation, meals, insurance, and comprehensive clinical care.

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Following the procedure, Jean spent two weeks at a specialised aftercare centre, completing intensive daily physiotherapy to safely regain mobility. Today, he is reportedly fully recovered and back home in the UK — ‘walking his dogs and resuming his evening strolls along the canal with his wife’.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.