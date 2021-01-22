IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / How coffee can temporarily counteract effect of sleep loss on cognitive function
A study exploring the impact of repeated sleep loss during a simulated working week has found that consuming caffeinated coffee during the day helps to minimize reductions in attention and cognitive function, compared to decaffeinated coffee.(Unsplash)
A study exploring the impact of repeated sleep loss during a simulated working week has found that consuming caffeinated coffee during the day helps to minimize reductions in attention and cognitive function, compared to decaffeinated coffee.(Unsplash)
health

How coffee can temporarily counteract effect of sleep loss on cognitive function

A new study exploring the impact of repeated sleep loss during a simulated working week has found that consuming caffeinated coffee during the day helps to minimize reductions in attention and cognitive function, compared to decaffeinated coffee.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:54 AM IST

A new study exploring the impact of repeated sleep loss during a simulated working week has found that consuming caffeinated coffee during the day helps to minimise reductions in attention and cognitive function, compared to decaffeinated coffee.

While this effect occurred in the first three-to-four days of restricted sleep, by the fifth and final day, no difference was seen between caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee drinkers. This, therefore, suggests that the beneficial effects of coffee for people with restricted sleep are temporary.

It is estimated that over 30% of adult Western populations sleep less than the recommended seven to eight hours on weekday nights and 15% regularly sleep less than six hours 2,3. This can have a considerable impact on people's health and wellbeing, including causing sleepiness and impairing vigilance and attention4.

Denise Lange, the study co-author, commented: "Previous research suggests that acute consumption of caffeinated coffee can reduce the impact of sleep deprivation on deficits of attention and cognitive function in a short-term setting. "

"This study is among the first to examine whether this effect can be translated into a real-world situation, where caffeinated drinks are commonly consumed every day by people who experience chronic sleep restriction. Our study indicates that moderate coffee intake can mitigate some repercussions of reduced sleep over a few days, however, this is not a substitute for a good night's sleep in the long term."

The study was conducted at the state-of-the-art Institute of Aerospace Medicine, in Cologne Germany. 26 participants carrying a distinct genotype of the gene encoding the adenosine A2A receptor were randomly assigned to groups either drinking caffeinated coffee (containing 300 mg caffeine) or decaffeinated coffee under double-blind conditions.

During five days, the sleep of all participants was restricted to five hours per night and each day they rated their subjective sleepiness and were tested on levels of vigilance, alertness, reaction-time, accuracy and memory.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cognitive control sleep loss coffee
app
Close
e-paper
A new collaborative study reveals unexpected insights into how skin exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light can worsen clinical symptoms in autoimmune diseases such as lupus.(ANI)
A new collaborative study reveals unexpected insights into how skin exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light can worsen clinical symptoms in autoimmune diseases such as lupus.(ANI)
health

New insights into link between sunlight exposure and kidney damage

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:40 AM IST
A new collaborative study reveals unexpected insights into how skin exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light can worsen clinical symptoms in autoimmune diseases such as lupus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study exploring the impact of repeated sleep loss during a simulated working week has found that consuming caffeinated coffee during the day helps to minimize reductions in attention and cognitive function, compared to decaffeinated coffee.(Unsplash)
A study exploring the impact of repeated sleep loss during a simulated working week has found that consuming caffeinated coffee during the day helps to minimize reductions in attention and cognitive function, compared to decaffeinated coffee.(Unsplash)
health

How coffee can temporarily counteract effect of sleep loss on cognitive function

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:54 AM IST
A new study exploring the impact of repeated sleep loss during a simulated working week has found that consuming caffeinated coffee during the day helps to minimize reductions in attention and cognitive function, compared to decaffeinated coffee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Drug can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes(AP)
Drug can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes(AP)
health

Antibody drug might be able to prevent Covid-19 illness

AP, Indianapolis
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • US drugmaker Eli Lilly recently did a study that showed her antibody drug might be capable of preventing Covid-19 illness in residents of nursing home and other long-term care locations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Treating severe Covid-19 patients with the arthritis drug tocilizumab along with standard care is no better than standard care alone in improving clinical outcomes at 15 days, says the results of a trial.(Unsplash)
Treating severe Covid-19 patients with the arthritis drug tocilizumab along with standard care is no better than standard care alone in improving clinical outcomes at 15 days, says the results of a trial.(Unsplash)
health

Arthritis drug no better than standard care for severe Covid-19, says study

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Treating severe Covid-19 patients with the arthritis drug tocilizumab along with standard care is no better than standard care alone in improving clinical outcomes at 15 days, says the results of a trial which was stopped early due to increased number of deaths among those receiving the drug.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

New tool helps calculate Covid transmission risk in poorly-ventilated places

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:27 PM IST
The research also shows that the virus spreads further than two meters in seconds in poorly-ventilated spaces.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif does Pilates in new fitness video(Instagram/katrinakaif)
Katrina Kaif does Pilates in new fitness video(Instagram/katrinakaif)
health

Katrina Kaif is the latest Pilates fan, shares new video from rigorous session

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:15 PM IST
  • Katrina Kaif recently shared a video from her extreme Pilates session. Looking radiant in a bright red co-ord set, the actor inspired us to stop procrastinating and hit the gym.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study lead by researchers from Northwestern University highlights the importance of getting a deep sleep for good brain health.(ANI)
A new study lead by researchers from Northwestern University highlights the importance of getting a deep sleep for good brain health.(ANI)
health

Study: Deep sleep prevents neurodegenerative disease, crucial for brain health

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:39 PM IST
A new study lead by researchers from Northwestern University highlights the importance of getting a deep sleep for good brain health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists are reporting troubling signs that some recent mutations of the virus that causes Covid-19 may modestly curb the effectiveness of two current vaccines, although they stress that the shots still protect against the disease.(AP)
Scientists are reporting troubling signs that some recent mutations of the virus that causes Covid-19 may modestly curb the effectiveness of two current vaccines, although they stress that the shots still protect against the disease.(AP)
health

Some Covid-19 mutations may dampen vaccine effectiveness

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Scientists are reporting troubling signs that some recent mutations of the virus that causes Covid-19 may modestly curb the effectiveness of two current vaccines, although they stress that the shots still protect against the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Without herd immunity as a shared goal, some might skip the vaccine, influenced by scare stories about side effects and rare allergic reactions, especially if they are young and face only a small chance of dying from the virus.(Pixabay)
Without herd immunity as a shared goal, some might skip the vaccine, influenced by scare stories about side effects and rare allergic reactions, especially if they are young and face only a small chance of dying from the virus.(Pixabay)
health

Herd immunity could be closer than we think

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:55 AM IST
The evidence is compelling that a strong, rapid vaccination campaign could render SARS-CoV-2 less of a threat than seasonal flu through building herd immunity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study clarifies which gene may raise breast cancer risk(AP)
A study clarifies which gene may raise breast cancer risk(AP)
health

New studies clarify which genes may raise breast cancer risk

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Two large studies give a much sharper picture of which inherited mutations raise the risk of breast cancer for women without a family history of the disease, and how common these flawed genes are in the general population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Larger trials are needed to assess whether Roche's arthritis drug tocilizumab can cut death rates among the sickest Covid-19 patients, scientists said on Wednesday, after a small study found it was no better than standard care in severe cases.(Yahoo)
Larger trials are needed to assess whether Roche's arthritis drug tocilizumab can cut death rates among the sickest Covid-19 patients, scientists said on Wednesday, after a small study found it was no better than standard care in severe cases.(Yahoo)
health

Conflicting Covid-19 results for Roche arthritis drug show more trials needed

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Larger trials are needed to assess whether Roche's arthritis drug tocilizumab can cut death rates among the sickest Covid-19 patients, scientists said on Wednesday, after a small study found it was no better than standard care in severe cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study published by the British Medical Journal (BMJ) provides evidence that stimulant medications are generally inadequate for back and osteoarthritis pain, in spite of being broadly utilized for these conditions.(Unsplash)
A study published by the British Medical Journal (BMJ) provides evidence that stimulant medications are generally inadequate for back and osteoarthritis pain, in spite of being broadly utilized for these conditions.(Unsplash)
health

Antidepressants ineffectual for back pain and osteoarthritis

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:46 AM IST
A study published by the British Medical Journal (BMJ) provides evidence that stimulant medications are generally inadequate for back and osteoarthritis pain, in spite of being broadly utilized for these conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists find breakthrough in understanding 'tummy bug' bacteria (representative image)(Unsplash)
Scientists find breakthrough in understanding 'tummy bug' bacteria (representative image)(Unsplash)
health

Scientists find how bacteria causes gastroenteritis after eating raw sea food

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Scientists recently found the marine bacteria that is responsible behind an upset stomach after eating raw or undercooked shellfish such as oysters and mussels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Want to get your stamina back post Covid? Check out Varun Dhawan’s fitness video(Instagram/varundvn)
Want to get your stamina back post Covid? Check out Varun Dhawan’s fitness video(Instagram/varundvn)
health

Want to get your stamina back post Covid? Check out Varun Dhawan’s fitness video

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:28 PM IST
  • From right side lateral travelling ape to full scorpion, here’s how Coolie No.1 star Varun Dhawan recovered and got his stamina back after suffering from Covid-19 | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study published in journal Human Gene Therapy shows that gene editing therapies, including CRISPR-Cas frameworks, offer the possibility to address transformations causing inherited retinal degenerations, a leading cause of blindness.(ANI)
A study published in journal Human Gene Therapy shows that gene editing therapies, including CRISPR-Cas frameworks, offer the possibility to address transformations causing inherited retinal degenerations, a leading cause of blindness.(ANI)
health

Study highlights genome altering can help to treat human retinal degeneration

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:35 PM IST
A study published in journal Human Gene Therapy shows that gene editing therapies, including CRISPR-Cas frameworks, offer the possibility to address transformations causing inherited retinal degenerations, a leading cause of blindness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP