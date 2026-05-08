How did Milind Soman swim Europe-to-Africa at 60? Know all about his health secrets

At 60, Milind Soman continues to redefine fitness goals with his disciplined yet simple lifestyle. The actor and endurance athlete recently completed a remarkable 15-kilometre swim across the Strait of Gibraltar, travelling from Tarifa in Spain to the coast of Morocco on May 1, 2026. Sharing glimpses from the achievement on Instagram, Milind described it as a “beautiful, beautiful, beautiful swim” while proudly holding the Indian flag. (Also read: Milind Soman does pull-ups, runs outdoors even in freezing -2°C weather, gives fans major fitness inspiration at 60 )

How Milind Soman completes a challenging 15-km swim at 60

Milind Soman completed a remarkable 15-km swim from Spain to Morocco.(Instagram/@milindrunning)

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In a May 8 interview with The Indian Express, the actor opened up about completing a challenging 15-km swim across the Strait of Gibraltar from Tarifa in Spain to the Moroccan coast. Holding the Indian flag after emerging from the icy waters, Milind left the internet stunned with his age-defying fitness. He revealed that the crossing is considered one of the toughest open-water swimming challenges in the world because of its unpredictable currents, rapidly changing tides, dense marine traffic and freezing water temperatures that can drop to nearly 15°C.

“The Gibraltar crossing is one of the world’s most demanding open-water challenges, shaped by strong and shifting currents, rapidly changing tides, dense international shipping traffic and water temperatures that can dip to a punishing 15°C. This is where the Atlantic crashes into the Mediterranean, creating unpredictable and often brutal conditions. Although accomplished endurance swimmers train specifically for it, decades of disciplined consistency rather than the last-minute push saw me through,” Milind said.

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{{^usCountry}} Years of consistency over extreme training {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Years of consistency over extreme training {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also shared that the swim had been planned since 2017 but faced delays due to weather conditions, marine clearances and the pandemic. Instead of relying on extreme training, the actor credited years of consistent fitness habits, simple bodyweight workouts and a lifestyle centred around seasonal home-cooked meals for helping him complete the feat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also shared that the swim had been planned since 2017 but faced delays due to weather conditions, marine clearances and the pandemic. Instead of relying on extreme training, the actor credited years of consistent fitness habits, simple bodyweight workouts and a lifestyle centred around seasonal home-cooked meals for helping him complete the feat. {{/usCountry}}

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While the feat itself grabbed attention, what fascinates many is the lifestyle that fuels his incredible stamina and fitness. Rather than relying on extreme diets or complicated workout routines, Milind follows a clean, natural, and consistent approach to health.

Milind Soman's diet routine

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Milind revealed that his diet is centred around simple, wholesome foods that are easy to digest and naturally nourishing. Instead of following fad diets or complicated meal plans, the fitness enthusiast prefers keeping his meals light, seasonal, and balanced.

Milind shared that he starts his mornings with generous portions of fresh seasonal fruits such as papaya, watermelon, or mangoes, depending on availability. If he still feels hungry, he adds cereals, muesli, or dry fruits to his breakfast. For lunch and dinner, he sticks to light home-style meals that usually include rice and vegetables. He also largely avoids non-vegetarian food, explaining that heavier meals can feel difficult to digest and leave the body sluggish.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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