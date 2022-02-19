How much weight should you actually gain during pregnancy?

When it comes to pregnancy, expecting mothers are bound to fall for some myth or the other. Some of these can however put pregnant women at risk of certain health issues and it is important they consult their doctor and not follow unsolicited advice of neighbours and relatives. The mantra of 'Eating for two' and 'eating as much as you crave for' must be avoided by pregnant women at all costs if they want to keep gestational diabetes and preeclampsia at bay.

Healthy weight gain is what expecting mothers should aim for as gaining too much kilos or too less of weight can invite health trouble.

"If you are gaining more weight then it can increase your chances of having diabetes or high BP in pregnancy. It is also associated with having a big baby which can further lead to delivery complications or chances of having a C-section. Big babies have a tendency of getting obesity in childhood. Also it gets difficult for mother to shed off her extra weight in postpartum," says Dr. Neha Gill PT, Senior Physiotherapist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Chandigarh.

Dr Gill however cautions that mothers should make sure to gain the required weight during pregnancy to avoid preterm birth or a small baby. "Small babies are at a risk of illness or can have delay in reaching milestones. In early days of life breastfeeding also becomes difficult," says the expert.

So what should be the ideal weight gain during pregnancy?

The ideal pregnancy weight gain depends on pre-pregnancy or early pregnancy BMI (Body mass index).

Pregnancy weight gain guidelines according to Institute of Medicine and National Research Council are:

Pre-pregnancy weight Recommended weight gain

Pregnancy weight Recommended weight gain Underweight (BMI under 18.5) 13-18 kg Normal weight (BMI 18.5-24.9) 11-16 kg Overweight (BMI 25-29.9) 7-11 kg Obesity (BMI 30 or more) 5-9 kg

If one is carrying twins or multiple pregnancies, one is expected to gain further weight as per your health care provider.

"So in general, you should gain about 0.9-1.8 kgs in your first 3 months and approximately 0.5 kg per week during the rest of the pregnancy," says Dr Gill.

How exercise helps in maintaining body weight?

"When you exercise, it stimulates our sympathetic nervous system which helps in maintaining appropriate homeostasis for increased efforts by physical, metabolic, respiratory and cardiovascular systems. During pregnancy, the metabolic system slows down and when you indulge yourself in some exercise plan your metabolism increases," says the expert.

Tips to manage health weight during pregnancy

* Keep a track on your weight since the beginning of your pregnancy till the end.

* Eat a balanced diet.

* Avoid fatty or sugary products.

* Engage yourself in a prenatal fitness regime.

* Try to take a walk regularly.

