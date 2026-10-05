How to care for sensitive skin: Dermatologist shares skincare tips and warning signs when you should go to the doctor

Sensitive skin requires a bit more care. After all, it is more prone to redness and irritation. Adding a new skincare product to your routine can feel like a guessing game, leaving you with your fingers crossed, hoping it won't trigger a breakout or irritation. So, how should you take care of your sensitive skin?ALSO READ: Chewing gum gives you a sharper jawline? Dermat calls it a myth and shares what actually worksDr Siddhartha Saikia, consultant dermatologist at Saikia Skin Care, Gandhinagar, shared tips to help soothe sensitive skin and strengthen its protective barrier, from simplifying your routine to choosing products carefully.

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Revealing what all dermatologists believe unanimously, Dr Saikia said, “Dermatologists have been emphasising that sensitive skin is not a trend or a label people casually assign themselves. It is a real skin behaviour pattern that needs patience, smart product choices and the right lifestyle habits. The good news is that sensitive skin can be calmed and strengthened with a measured, science-backed approach that pays attention to the skin barrier above all else.”

What should be your skincare routine?

Find out how you should layer skincare products.

Dr Saikia shared this brief guide to a sensitive skin routine:

1. Simplify your skincare routine

Keep your routine simple, as layering several serums, actives, or fragranced products can worsen irritation.

Choose a gentle, low-foaming cleanser that removes impurities while preserving the skin's natural oils.

Avoid harsh cleansers, coarse exfoliants, and strong fragrances that can disrupt the skin barrier.

Follow cleansing with a moisturiser containing ingredients such as ceramides, glycerin, squalene, or hyaluronic acid to support hydration and the skin barrier.

2. Introduce active ingredients gradually

Sensitive skin does not necessarily mean avoiding all actives. Choose suitable concentrations and introduce them slowly.

Add one new active ingredient at a time and observe how your skin responds before introducing another.

Ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, and gentle exfoliating acids may be suitable, depending on individual tolerance.

For retinoids, begin with low strength and pair with moisturiser to help reduce irritation. This technique is known as ‘buffering.’

Avoid rushing the process, as introducing actives too quickly can lead to peeling and irritation.

3. Protect your skin every day

Make sunscreen a regular part of your routine to help protect against UV damage, premature ageing, and pigmentation

Go for mineral sunscreens containing zinc oxide as an option for easily irritated skin.

Pay attention to potential triggers, including stress, inadequate sleep, pollution, and extreme temperatures.

Choose soft fabrics, avoid hot showers, and limit aggressive facial tools to minimise irritation.

When should you see a doctor?

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{{^usCountry}} According to the expert, certain signs warrant a visit to a dermatologist. He said, "In case redness becomes constant, breakouts intensify, or flare-ups happen with any obvious reason, it is best to seek professional advice. At times, surface-level conditions like eczema, rosacea, or allergies conceal themselves as common reactivity. Getting an accurate diagnosis can save months of trial and error and enable you to build a regimen that works with your skin rather than against it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the expert, certain signs warrant a visit to a dermatologist. He said, "In case redness becomes constant, breakouts intensify, or flare-ups happen with any obvious reason, it is best to seek professional advice. At times, surface-level conditions like eczema, rosacea, or allergies conceal themselves as common reactivity. Getting an accurate diagnosis can save months of trial and error and enable you to build a regimen that works with your skin rather than against it.” {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.