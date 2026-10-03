How to do somatic exercises at home? A spiritual coach shares 5 pieces of equipment that make practicing easier

Wellness is changing this year, especially for young people. Instead of focusing on working harder, moving faster, or tracking more health goals, many are learning to slow down and pay attention to their feelings. This change has brought somatic exercises into the wellness conversation. These exercises focus on body awareness, moving slowly, and noticing physical sensations.

What are the biggest wellness trends for 2026?

Somatic awareness helps in identifying the state of the nervous system better and making it feel safer. (Unsplash)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

The Global Wellness Summit highlighted “neurowellness” as an important trend for 2026, reflecting growing interest in practices that connect the body, mind, and everyday wellbeing. For some, this is more than just another wellness routine. It can also help them feel more present and connected to themselves.

What does somatic exercise mean?

Somatic exercise focuses on how your body feels while you move. Instead of counting how many times you do an exercise or trying to hold a pose perfectly, you focus on sensations like tension, ease, pressure, or movement. Harvard Health describes these workouts as exercises that emphasize internal feelings and how your body responds to movement.

What is a body scan exercise?

Practices like body scanning, breath awareness, and slow, gentle movements are part of it. You might slowly roll your shoulders, shift your weight, or move your spine while focusing on each sensation. The goal is not to make the movements harder, but to become more aware of what you are doing.

Do somatic workouts really work?

Interest in wellness is growing as people shift away from constantly trying to optimize their lives. The Global Wellness Summit has highlighted themes such as nervous system regulation and “embodied care” that will shape wellness in 2026. The report shows a move from focusing on results and performance to paying more attention to how people feel in their bodies. This trend also shows up on social media, where discussions about breathwork, slow movement, mindfulness, and coping with everyday stress are becoming more common.

What equipment is used in somatic therapy?

The right equipment can make practicing somatic exercises easier. Meditation facilitator and spiritual coach Anand Kabir shares some helpful items to consider:

Yoga mat: A good-quality mat provides cushioning and stability for floor-based exercises. Blocks: Yoga blocks can help you achieve better alignment and stability during movements. Resistance bands: Use these for gentle strength training or to support certain movements. Therapy balls: Small exercise balls help release tension and promote awareness of body sensations. Foam rollers: Useful for self-massage and releasing muscle tightness to promote relaxation.

Is yoga a somatic workout?

Somatic exercise can be mindful movement and isn't automatically a spiritual practice. However, body awareness has deep roots in traditions that link physical activity with inner focus. For instance, yoga comes from Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist traditions and has traditionally combined the body, mind, breath, and awareness.

Modern Western yoga often omits this spiritual aspect

According to the Cleveland Clinic, somatic movement can support reflection, acceptance, and a deeper sense of connection, which some people may find spiritual. Adding a spiritual element isn't necessary. This makes somatic movement appealing to those who don’t follow a specific religion but still seek inner connection.

How to refresh your mind in 5 minutes?

You can choose to see things this way. Try spending five minutes sitting quietly and focusing on your breathing. You can stretch slowly before bed without looking at your phone. Take a walk and focus on your footsteps, breathing, and the things around you instead of hurrying to get somewhere. The movement doesn’t have to be complicated.

Do somatic exercises actually work?

Somatic exercise is becoming more popular, but research is limited. Harvard Health notes that early studies have explored possible benefits, but Cleveland Clinic says more research is needed. Therefore, it's best to see somatic movement as a mindful way to move, rather than as a cure or treatment.

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