Did you know just chopping and popping avocados in the soup maker along with cucumber, mint and yoghurt can make this unfamiliar fruit into a delicious cold soup that turns out supremely satisfying and filling? For fitness enthusiasts, it gives a wonderful boost of health to the family hence, it is an added bonus.

How to eat avocados: Diet food of diabetics to perfect friend for weight loss (Shutterstock)

After all there are multiple things going for this fruit (yes, technically its not a vegeta-ble) and there is a lot packed in, besides its unusual nutty flavour, so we could not help but explore its multiple health benefits. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kavita Devgan, Dietitian and Holistic Health Consultant, shared, “They are a low glycemic index food, so they do not raise our blood sugar levels, and we all definitely need to keep a check on these numbers. This makes them a good food to include in the diet of diabetics too. Second, avocado can be your perfect friend for weight loss. Avocados are a healthy-tasty food that deliver high satiety. Their good fat, high fibre and delicious taste combo helps keep us full for long and keep cravings away.”

She added, “In addition avocados can prove to be a healthier and tastier substitute for high-calorie ingredients like mayonnaise, cheese, or butter as they add a rich, creamy texture and flavour to dishes without com-promising on health. As obesity is a major health concern in India thanks to our seden-tary lifestyles and faulty dietary habits, incorporating avocados into our diet can defi-nitely work in our favour. Third, it is a brilliant vegetarian source of good fat which can help our health and heart in many-many ways, including keeping our cholesterol levels in check. They are loaded with health promoting MUFA (Mono unsaturated fatty acids) that are great for our heart. Plus they have lots of potassium, a mineral that helps regulate blood pressure and also deliver the elusive folate, which again is a wonderful heart health nutrient.”

Calling it a good source of dietary fibre that helps keep our gut happy, Kavita Devgan revealed, “According to Ayurveda our gut is the seat of our health and an unhappy, unhealthy gut eventually leads to myriad lifestyle disorders. Fifth, it also delivers multiple disease-fighting compounds such as lutein, beta- caro-tene, and vitamin E in abundance. Finally, avocados help boost the nutrition quotient of your meal as tossing some avocado in our colourful salad (or soups) helps the body better absorbs fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E and K from our meal. Now that’s a win-win!”

How to eat them?

Find avocados unfamiliar to cook with? Kavita Devgan suggested to try these super simple, yet delicious ways to incorporate them in your diet:

Replace that mayo you usually put on a sandwich with avocado slices or ripe mashed avocados (goes well with both chicken and turkey).

Top soups (any) with chunks of avocado.

For an interesting salad, combine sliced avocado with oranges and fresh mint and some toasted walnuts.

Mash them with a little lemon juice, spread on toasted rye bread and sprinkle with a topping of garlic salt, cumin, coriander, cardamom and white pepper (you can make the mixture and keep it ready in the fridge).

So next time instead of just eyeing this perfect blend of taste and health on other people's Instagram feeds or at the super market, get them home and cook with them. Go on, make the most of avocado’s taste of health!