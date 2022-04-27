How to keep Diabetes under control? Expert shares tips

Diabetes happens when the level of sugar in the blood gets too high. Diabetes, a type of disease, further results in many other diseases. Easy signs of having Diabetes include frequent urination, increased thirst and increased appetite. Even though the blood sugar or the blood glucose, as it is referred to, is the main source of the body’s energy, increase in its level causes Diabetes. However, with a few lifestyle changes, Diabetes can be brought under control. As nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee puts it, “If you have diabetes, the primary goal is to keep it under control. While there is no common diet that works for everyone, there are few things to keep in mind.”

Anjali keeps sharing health-related tips and tricks on her Instagram profile on a daily basis. A day back, she addressed the issue of Diabetes and how it can be brought under control with a few dietary changes. Take a look at the tips below:

Increase fibre intake – Anjali suggested that the fibre intake of the body should be increased. It is recommended to include whole grains, whole pulses, nuts, seeds, fruits and vegetables in the diet to bring Diabetes under control.

Carb intake – The carbohydrate consumption to be kept fixed every day. The carb intake should be spaced throughout the day and to be observed that the amount should not exceed.

Frequent meals – Instead of having 3 heavy meals throughout the day, Anjali suggested that 4-5 mini meals can be consumed in the day to control Diabetes.

Refined food – Anjali suggested that refined food items such as white rice, maida, dessert, soft drinks, chocolate, sugar and food items rich in fat should be avoided.

Low sugar fruits – In order to bring the blood sugar level in check, low sugar fruits such as jamun, strawberries, pomengranate, guava and shoe berries should be frequently consumed.

Sprouts – Sprouts are loaded with nutrition. Anjali suggested that sprouts should be consumed every day.

Monounsaturated fat – While Anjali recommended low consumption of saturated fat items such as coconut oil and cow ghee, she asked to avoid trans-fat completely. The nutritionist further suggested that monounsaturated fat such as olive oil, mustard oil, til oil, rice bran oil, olive oil or canola oil can be included in the diet.

Antioxidants – Minerals such as zinc, chromium, selenuim and magnesium helps in controlling the imbalances in the blood sugar levels. On the other hand, antioxidants such as Vitamin A, C and E are suggested to be included in the diet.

Herbs – Herbs and syrup made from fruits also help in controlling blood sugar levels.

Exercise – Keeping the dietary changes in mind, it is also important to have a fitness routine to adhere to for at least 30-40 minutes a day.

