How to prevent a heart attack in 60 seconds? Heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London shares 5 key things to focus on

Heart attacks are responsible for causing almost 1 in 25 of all deaths, according to the data published by the Heart Foundation. This equates to one person dying of a heart attack approximately every 80 minutes, or on average, 19 people every day.

According to Dr Jeremy, cardiovascular health is multifactorial, requiring people to abstain from all forms of smoking and vaping. (Freepik)

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To safeguard your heart, it is important to understand that there is no single fix. According to Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified heart surgeon, minimising the risk of a heart attack is multifactorial and requires five key lifestyle changes.

How to prevent a heart attack?

In an educational video shared on July 16, with the caption, “Asking a Heart Surgeon how to prevent a heart attack in 60 seconds or less,” Dr Jeremy London identified five essential lifestyle adjustments to minimise the risk of a heart attack.

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{{^usCountry}} He emphasised that cardiovascular health is multifactorial, requiring people to abstain from all forms of smoking and vaping and to strictly monitor their blood pressure at home. The surgeon also emphasised the importance of tracking specific cholesterol markers and maintaining stable blood glucose levels. Beyond physical health, he noted that maintaining social connections is a critical defence against heart disease. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He emphasised that cardiovascular health is multifactorial, requiring people to abstain from all forms of smoking and vaping and to strictly monitor their blood pressure at home. The surgeon also emphasised the importance of tracking specific cholesterol markers and maintaining stable blood glucose levels. Beyond physical health, he noted that maintaining social connections is a critical defence against heart disease. {{/usCountry}}

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Here are the five lifestyle reforms the heart surgeon suggests in his video:

1. Smoking

Firstly, Dr London stressed the importance of avoiding smoking. He cautioned against any form of it, including vaping, cigarettes, or marijuana.

2. Regular blood pressure check

Next, he advised checking whether you have high blood pressure. “This is crucial. [It] damages the inner lining of the blood vessel. Get a home blood pressure cuff and know your numbers,” he stressed.

3. Cholesterol

“We know it's causal for heart disease. You need to know your ApoB and Lp(a) lab,” Dr Jeremy advised. According to the Cleveland Clinic, an ApoB (Apolipoprotein B-100) test is a blood test that can indicate your risk for cardiovascular disease.

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Meanwhile, the lipoprotein (a) test measures the level of lipoprotein (a) in your blood. A high level may mean you have a high risk for heart disease and stroke.

4. Avoid insulin resistance

According to Dr Jeremy, limiting or reducing the amount of sugar in your diet. You want to keep your blood glucose very stable.

5. Avoid loneliness

“Pay attention to your social connections. This is a powerful risk factor for cardiovascular disease,” Dr Jeremy advised.

Lastly, the heart surgeon stated that if you can do these five things, you'll stack the deck in your favour.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.