How to prevent holiday burnout ? Know from an expert

Everyone enjoys holidays because they are filled with cheer and warm feelings. The holiday season might bring out some less common emotions. Holidays are a time for enjoyment, but they can lead to exhaustion, despair, worry, or a plethora of other circumstances, so they can actually be more stressful than cheerful. Holiday preparation and celebration expectations are often too much for those who experience "holiday fatigue," who feel as though there are more demands and obligations to meet. (Also read: 5 amazing things that happen to your mind when you take a break)

Some cases of holiday burnout are likely related to episodes of depression, which can peak during holiday time. You might not be taking care of your own needs if you're putting all of your energy into fostering connections, making memories, and managing family traditions. You put yourself at risk for burnout when you disregard your needs. Nevertheless, it is possible to have pleasure in holiday activities without being exhausted at the end of them.

Dr. Carolyn, Psychologist, is often seen talking about mental health and anxiety on her Instagram page. She suggested a few ways which you can practice to prevent holiday burnout.

1. Stick to a routine

Adding small anchors (actions within your control) to your day helps manage holiday chaos. Try to stay as consistent as you can with bedtimes, physical activity, healthy meals and cleaning. Make yourself busy with a healthy routine.

2. Ask for help

Asking for help can prevent feelings of overwhelm and can enhance connection. Talk to someone whom you are close with and someone you trust. Sharing your feelings will help you to process them.

3. Pause and access your emotions

Keeping tabs on the highs and lows during the season can prevent carrying around negative feelings and stress. It is important to reflect on your feelings.

4. Practice self care

Plan your "me-time" in order to avoid over-committing and neglecting yourself. Take a bubble bath at the end of the night, get a massage or go for a pedicure.

5. Take a break

Make sure to take a break even if it's only an hour. Take a break and go for a walk, to the gym or just close your eyes for a little while. Do anything which makes you feel better and calm you down.

6. Get organized

Make a list of what to needs to be done. Plan and map out those tasks or activities on your calendar. Start with small tasks and once you accomplish them move to the bigger ones. Make it a habit to create a to-do list each morning.

