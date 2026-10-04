Hyderabad doctor shares 3 dos and 2 don'ts if someone collapses in front of you: 'You don't need a medical degree to save their life'

Picture this: you’re at a cafe, waiting for your iced coffee, when the person in front of you collapses. Your heart drops, panic surges, and your mind goes blank. What do you do? If you think you need a medical degree to step in, think again. Also read | Medical emergency at home? Doctor shares 10 immediate steps that may help save a life: From choking to severe bleeding

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According to Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, saving a life doesn't require years of med school — it takes quick action. Sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter) of a man collapsing in a public space, Dr Kumar offered a vital reminder: "If someone collapses in front of you, you don’t need a medical degree to save their life. Hands-Only CPR can double or triple their chances of survival."

When cardiac arrest happens — whether at home, work, a park, or a crowded mall — every single second counts. Here is the exact plan Dr Kumar outlined for when an emergency strikes:

What to do immediately

1. Check: "Confirm they are unresponsive and not breathing (or only gasping)."

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Call: "Call an ambulance immediately (or tell someone nearby to call and grab an automated external defibrillator or AED)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Call: "Call an ambulance immediately (or tell someone nearby to call and grab an automated external defibrillator or AED)." {{/usCountry}}

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3. Compress: “Push hard and fast in the centre of the chest at 100–120 bpm. Keep going until help arrives or the AED is ready!”

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What not to do

Equally important is knowing what not to do during those critical first moments – Misguided instinct can often make matters worse. Dr Kumar highlighted two common mistakes bystanders make:

1. "Do not try to sit them up or lift them. Keep them flat on their back."

2. "Do not give them water, food, or medication by mouth."

Why are chest compressions so vital? "Hands-only CPR keeps oxygenated blood flowing to the brain and heart until emergency responders arrive," Dr Kumar explained, adding, "Don't hesitate; action saves lives!" Also read | Cardiac arrest: How bystander CPR can improve survival

Hands-only vs conventional CPR: the difference

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If you ever find yourself facing a medical emergency, don't let fear paralyse you. You don't need perfection — you just need to start pushing. You might remember learning 'mouth-to-mouth' from movies, but guidelines have evolved to make bystander intervention as simple as possible. As per the American Heart Association (CPR.heart.org), there are two main types:

Hands-only CPR (for bystanders): Recommended for anyone who witnesses a teen or adult suddenly collapse in an out-of-hospital setting. It skips mouth-to-mouth entirely, focusing solely on uninterrupted chest compressions.

Conventional CPR (for healthcare providers and trained rescuers): Involves alternating 30 chest compressions with two rescue breaths. For adult victims, compressions should be performed at a rate of 100 to 120 per minute and to a depth of at least 2 inches (5 cm), avoiding excessive depth beyond 2.4 inches (6 cm).

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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