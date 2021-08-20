I chose to be great: Lizzo lashes out at haters for racist, fatphobic comments

Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo recently addressed the bullying, racism, fat-shaming and criticism she faced after the release of her single Rumors alongside American rapper and singer Cardi B. In a now-deleted Instagram Live video the Truth Hurts singer even broke down when she shared her experiences with having such negative experiences.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Lizzo opened up about always feeling unseen, unheard and ignored in an environment that is not always supportive even though Black women are the innovators in the music industry. Lizzo shared, "We are the ones who do suffer from the marginalization the most and the erasure the most." Lizzo posted a clip from the interview on her Instagram along with the caption, "I'M STILL HERE."

The clip started with Lizzo addressing some critics who say she shouldn't let the world see her affected by hate. She said, "My head is always up even when I'm upset and even when I'm crying. ... But I know it's my job as an artist to reflect the times, and this shit should not fly. This shouldn't be OK."

The singer admitted that without the internet or social media it is possible she would have been "erased." She added, "But I chose to be undeniable and I chose to be loud and I chose to be great. And I'm still here. It's difficult."

Lizzo's virtual interaction with Good Morning America came after her tearful Instagram Live in which she shared that she was subject to fat-phobic" and "racist" comments after the release of Rumors. Lizzo shared that she can handle criticism about her music, but she will not accept attacks against her appearance.

She echoed similar sentiments on GMA. "I don't even mind the fat comments. I just feel like it's unfair sometimes -- the treatment that people like me receive," she said.

She does not consider being hurt over negative remarks to be a sign of weakness, adding that vulnerability is "sexy" and "extremely powerful." She reminded herself and her fans to practice self-love during tough days.

After Lizzo's Instagram Live post, Instagram and Facebook removed several hateful comments on Lizzo's accounts, a Facebook spokesperson also confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the comments go against Facebook and Instagram's rules against hate speech and harassment.

