Ice Cream Day 2022: Surprising health benefits of ice cream

Ice cream is a universal favourite for kids and adults alike. Yet unlike in our childhood days, we hesitate indulging in the creamy goodness due to fears of weight gain or chronic illnesses. But health experts say even this 'unhealthy' food has its own set of benefits and one can occasionally enjoy it for mental health benefits and even a decent dose of protein, minerals, antioxidants and flavonoids. The next time you deprive yourself of this frozen treat for too long, remind yourself of these amazing benefits. (Also read: Fresh scoop! How ice-cream makes it all the way to you)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the occasion of National Ice Cream Day, which is celebrated in the United States on July 17, Susmita, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bangalore, Bellandur talks about all the wonderful mental and physical health benefits of ice cream.

Susmita says the health benefits of ice cream is courtesy the whole milk and cream and the fruits added in it. But she suggests opting for healthy versions of this cold dessert instead of those who have additives and colourings.

Instant energy boost

During hot summer, ice cream provides that instant boost of energy which we all need. Due to the presence of cream, ice cream can give you instant energy, fats and carbohydrates. It is good especially for growing kids. Adults on the other hand can go for low-fat milk variants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Source of protein

Dairy product is an excellent source of protein. Due to the abundant amount of whole milk and cream, a single scoop of ice cream provides a good portion of animal protein.

The goodness of minerals

Whole milk is not only the source of protein, but minerals like calcium, zinc, potassium, iodine, phosphorous, vitamin A and B complex. These minerals are required to keep the body up and running.

Antioxidants and flavonoids

Sounds surprising, isn’t it? When fresh fruits are added to your bowl of ice cream it not only increases the taste, but also adds a load of antioxidants. Blueberries, strawberries, peaches, plums, figs and grapes/raisins, pulp of papaya, melons and pineapple all can make your ice cream healthy. Coco is a source of flavonoid and dark chocolate can be a way to incorporate flavonoid in ice creams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amazing for mental health

The instant high that you feel after indulging in your favourite ice cream is not just because of that sugar rush. It has been found that having a cup of ice cream can also work wonders for your mental health as milk contains tryptophan which is responsible for the release of Serotonin which is a happy hormone.

Now that we know the health benefits, do go for a small scoop in a bowl or a popsicle and enjoy that bite of happiness.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON