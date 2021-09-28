Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICYMI: Janhvi Kapoor's rope training workout video will inspire you to hit gym, watch
health

ICYMI: Janhvi Kapoor's rope training workout video will inspire you to hit gym, watch

Janhvi Kapoor works out with her Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit in a new video. The star did rope training exercises in the clip and inspired us to hit the gym.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 10:16 AM IST
ICYMI: Janhvi Kapoor's rope training workout video will inspire you to hit gym, watch

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor never misses out on a workout routine. Her innumerable videos of hitting the gym, available online, are proof of the same. ICYMI, on Monday, Janhvi's trainer Namrata Purohit shared a video of the Roohi actor training at her Pilates Studio. The clip will motivate you to hit the grind and get fit like the star.

Namrata Purohit, who has trained celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Pooja Hegde, Kareena Kapoor, and more, shared the workout video of Janhvi on her Instagram page. She captioned the clip, "@janhvikapoor I've got your back." Namrata chose the song Bella Ciao for the reel.

The clip shows Janhvi indulging in Battle Rope training exercises with Namrata. The video begins with Namrata showing Janhvi how to do the routine, after which Janhvi takes over from her trainer and perfectly nails it. She practised variations of the exercise to build her muscles and strengthen her core.

Watch the video here:

Benefits:

Rope training is a full-body workout, which means it helps in engaging the muscles in the upper back, arms, abs, back, and glutes. If one incorporates squat variations, just like Janhvi did, then they can also work their legs. This exercise routine is great for blasting fat, sculpting muscles, and increasing mobility in shoulders, hips, core, knees, ankles and feet. Additionally, it is also great for balance and coordination.

Earlier, Janhvi had indulged in a yoga routine with Varun Dhawan. The two actors went to Malaika Arora's yoga studio to practice backbend aerial yoga poses. Their video from the gym was shared by fan clubs on Instagram and motivated us to get on the fitness bandwagon.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actor has Good Luck Jerry in the pipeline. It is written by Pankaj Matta and directed by Siddharth Sengupta.

Topics
janhvi kapoor
