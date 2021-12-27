Ileana D'Cruz had a hard time getting up after 'today's workout'

Ileana D'Cruz keeps setting the workout goals higher for us to conquer. The actor, who is an absolute fitness enthusiast, keeps sharing snippets of her workout routine on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From giving us glimpses of the kind of hard work that the actor pours in on her fitness routine to sharing snippets of how she is having a difficult time getting off the floor due to the post-workout tiredness, the actor's Instagram profile is replete with such workout motivations.

On Sunday, Ileana had a tough time getting off the floor post her workout routine. The actor, right after celebrating Christmas for this year, was back to her gym to take on the day with fresh new challenges through workouts. However, in the later part of the day, Ileana shared a selfie of herself and wrote that it was tad difficult for her to get off the floor after the workout due to the tiredness.

In the picture, Ileana, dressed in a black athleisure can be seen all sweater out from the workout as she posed for the picture. "Not gonna lie. It was hard getting off the floor after today's workout," she wrote on her Instagram stories. Take a look at her picture here:

Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story.

Ileana is a fitness enthusiast who swears by yoga and high intensity workouts. From acing several workout positions at the gym to finding a quaint corner during her ventures in different countries all over the world and getting engrossed in a yoga position, Ileana is workout goals for us.

Coming back to Ileana's workout picture. Workouts come with multiple health benefits. They help in shedding the extra weight from the body and maintaining a healthy weight. It also helps in preventing the body from being prone to diseases and injuries. It also helps in promoting better sleep, boosting energy and improving the mood.