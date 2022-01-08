'I’m learning to love it all': Anshula Kapoor writes on body positivity

Anshula Kapoor is learning to accept her body in all its flaws and pros. Anshula, sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and daughter of Boney Kapoor, wrote a long post a day back where she pointed out the need of learning to love our bodies in all its eccentricities. Anshula, who tested covid positive a few days back, has been currently spending her days in home isolation. A day back, Anshula shared a set of pictures of herself, unfiltered and in no-makeup look on her Instagram profile and wrote a post on why it is important to love our bodies – because it is the best reflection of who we are.

Anshula shared a poem by writer Hollie Holden which speaks about the need of a body of being loved. "Dark circles. Stretch marks. Cellulite. Soft belly. Loose skin. Love handles. White hair. Wrinkles... I’m learning to love it all. This body has helped me survive 30 years, she’s helped me heal, she’s helped me breathe, she’s helped me show love and receive love. She’s helped me live through grief, pain, joy and everything in between," read an excerpt of her post.

Anshula further added that be it binge-eating or fad diets, the body has endured it all and has still done the best to get through physical and mental setbacks and has been with her through every thick and thin. " She’s helped me survive through nights and nights of insomnia, and she’s also helped me experience happiness in so many little and big ways.. She’s fought her way back from every physical and mental setback. She’s literally a visual depiction of my life so far, and I am grateful for her in more ways than I can count. She has expanded with and shrunk with me so that she could accommodate everything I was going through mentally and physically. The least I can do is appreciate her in all her glory, her good parts and bad,” Anshula added.

Anshula also spoke of the time when she was ashamed and embarrassed of her own body, but now she has decided to love it in all its flaws and beauty. " Loving her and accepting her is so very new to me.. I’ve gone through years of being ashamed of her & I’ve neglected her.. but I’m trying to be done with that and show her grace and kindness and respect. Because even though I am more than just my body, in so many ways she is what makes me, me," Anshula wrapped her post.

In no time, Anshula's post on body positivity was flooded with likes and comments from her friends, family and fans. Brother Arjun Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kubbra Sait dropped in to appreciate her post with red heart emoticons.

Being body positive helps in combating injustice and bullying in many ways. It also reduces the risk of having a negative image about oneself and therefore decreases the unhealthy attempts of changing the body shape and weight.