Importance of moisturisation for your palms and tips to keep them healthy

Hands are often neglected in our self-care routines. Rather, they must be nourished with love and a healthy dollop of moisturizer. The skin on the top of our hands has fewer sebaceous glands, promoting dryness at a faster pace. Not to forget the constant hand washing and sanitizing that we practice which draws out even more moisture from the skin. And while hygiene is a good practice, we ironically end up damaging our skin barrier with all the handwashing without moisturising it later. Just as we saturate our face post-cleansing, our hands need the same moisturisation. If we neglect to do that, the skin there stays defenceless, resulting in flakiness, itchiness, super dry and undernourished skin. (Also read: Hand hygiene dos and don'ts: 8 expert tips to clean and hygienic hands )

Anita Golani, Founder iORA and Aromatherapist, shared with HT Lifestyle, the importance of moisturisation for palms and tips to keep them healthy.

Importance of moisturisation for palms:

1. Helps combat ageing: Just like eyes are the mirror to our soul; hands reveal our age. It is one of the visual signs giving away our age and also who wants crumpled hands? Therefore, a good hydrating hand cream builds up the skin’s moisture levels, promotes skin elasticity and also prevents premature wrinkling.

2. Bonus cuticle care: Dry, outgrown cuticles can be a real pain. When you apply your hand cream, your cuticles are tended to in the process. So, you kill 2 problems with one solution.

3. Helps you destress: There’s no running away from all life’s DRAMA, is there?! And while you always run out of time, it is absolutely necessary to take a quick break throughout the day for some self-care. A simple practice of applying hand cream to your hands and massaging the nerves instantly relieves some stress. There are a lot of pressure points on the palms of our hands – which when massaged, relax all the nerve tension down.

Essential hand-care tips:

Avoid alcohol-based handwash and switch to organic ones. The same tip goes for hand balms. Alcohol-free prebiotic palm balms can help not only protect your palms but also nourishes your cuticles, provides nail care and keeps your hands germ-free on the go! A must-have product in your travel bag for sure.

Focus on products and hand cream formulations that repair your skin barrier as well. There are also some formulas that help de-tan your skin.

Re-apply your hand cream throughout the day for ultimate care.

Do not forget to apply your hand cream at night, that’s when it works the best.

Follow these tips as a healthy lifestyle practice to attain softer, nourished hands. So, every time you shake hands with someone, they experience a softer greeting from you!

