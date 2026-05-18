India's beauty veteran Blossom Kochhar busts myths about sunscreen: Is your skin at risk even on cloudy days?

Unprotected sun exposure is a main cause of early skin ageing and skin cancer. Many people misunderstand how sunscreen works and make serious mistakes when applying it. For example, they might skip it on cloudy days or fail to realise how quickly it loses effectiveness. Even on cloudy days, your skin can still be at risk from UV rays, as up to 80% of the sun's harmful rays can get through the clouds, according to research by McGill University.

Common sunscreen myths people still believe

Sunscreens containing SPF 20 to 35 are best suited for Indian skin types, say experts.(Adobe Stock)

Sunscreen is one of the most discussed skincare products today, but it is also often misunderstood. People spend money on expensive serums and facials, but forget the most important step, using sunscreen correctly and consistently. The result is premature ageing, skin discolouration, and long-term damage, often without a clear understanding of what went wrong, says India's beauty veteran and aromatherapy expert Dr Blossom Kochhar tells Health Shots.

Myth: No sun, no sunscreen

One of the biggest misconceptions is that sunscreen is only needed on bright, sunny days. If it’s raining, cloudy, or dull outside, most people skip it altogether. This is where the mistake begins. "UVA and UVB rays don’t disappear with the sun they penetrate through clouds and continue to reach your skin", says the expert. In fact, UVA rays, which are responsible for ageing and pigmentation, are present throughout the day, regardless of weather conditions. So even on gloomy days, your skin is still under silent attack.

Myth: I’m indoors, I’m safe

Another common belief is that staying indoors eliminates the need for sunscreen. But here’s the truth sunlight passing through glass windows still exposes your skin to UVA rays. "Whether you’re sitting near a window at home, working in an office, or even driving, your skin is not completely protected", warns the expert. Over time, this unnoticed exposure can lead to dullness, uneven skin tone, and early signs of ageing. The solution isn’t complicated switch to a lighter SPF if needed, but don’t skip it.

Myth: One application is enough

Applying sunscreen once in the morning and assuming you’re protected all day is another major mistake. "Sunscreen doesn’t work like a permanent shield it wears off with time due to sweat, oil, and environmental exposure", explains the expert. If you are sweating, swimming, playing sports, or even just wiping your face, you are reducing its effectiveness. Reapplication is non-negotiable.

What is the correct way to use sunscreen?

{{^usCountry}} If you truly want your sunscreen to work, consistency and timing matter more than anything. Outdoors? Reapply every 2 hours.

Swimming or sweating? Reapply immediately after

Daily routine (shopping, commuting)? Reapply every 2–3 hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you truly want your sunscreen to work, consistency and timing matter more than anything. Outdoors? Reapply every 2 hours.

Swimming or sweating? Reapply immediately after

Daily routine (shopping, commuting)? Reapply every 2–3 hours. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "A helpful rule of thumb is that your SPF level gives you an idea of protection, but not how long it lasts. Protection fades, discipline shouldn’t," says Dr Kochhar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A helpful rule of thumb is that your SPF level gives you an idea of protection, but not how long it lasts. Protection fades, discipline shouldn’t," says Dr Kochhar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sunscreen is not just protection, it’s prevention {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunscreen is not just protection, it’s prevention {{/usCountry}}

Most people think of sunscreen as a cosmetic step, but it’s actually preventive skincare. Daily sun exposure, even in small amounts, accumulates over time. "It weakens your skin barrier, triggers pigmentation, and accelerates collagen breakdown, leading to fine lines and loss of elasticity", says the doctor. This is why sunscreen is not a seasonal product. It is a year-round essential.

While sunscreen protects, your skin also needs nurturing and soothing, especially after sun exposure. This is where aromatherapy-based skincare plays a powerful role. "Ingredients like lavender and chamomile essential oils help calm the skin, reduce inflammation, and restore balance", suggests the expert. True skincare is not just about shielding the skin, it’s about supporting it from the inside and out.

"As I always say, what we apply to our skin should be as pure as what we eat", says Dr Kochhar.

Healthy, glowing skin is not about following trends, it’s about understanding your skin and consistently protecting it. Don’t wait for visible damage to start caring. "Because when it comes to sun exposure, what you don’t see today can show up tomorrow", says the expert. And sometimes, the simplest step, like applying sunscreen correctly, makes the biggest difference.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice with any questions about a medical condition. For this feature, the expert has only recommended the oils, not the products. The product selections were made independently by the editorial team. Listings are not ranked in any order of preference or priority.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read Less

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