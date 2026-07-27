India's 'senior living capital isn't Bengaluru or Pune' but this Tamil Nadu city with 'pleasant climate all year round'

When it comes to retirement planning, conventional wisdom often points toward major tech hubs and metropolitan cities like ‘Bengaluru or Pune’. However, market trends and changing lifestyle priorities among retirees may be shifting the spotlight toward an unexpected frontrunner in Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore. Also read | Silent challenges of ageing parents

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According to a July 24 Instagram post by senior living advisory firm Suvarna Living, Coimbatore has established itself as India’s undisputed 'senior living capital', outstripping larger metros in dedicated retirement housing supply and buyer demand.

Highlighting the city’s dominance in the sector, Suvarna Living's analysis detailed why the city leads the market: "The senior living capital of India is not the city you're thinking of. Because neither is it India's biggest city, nor is it the financial capital, nor is it the city with the highest-paying jobs. And yet, it leads India's senior living sector in terms of inventory with 5,500 units."

Suvarna Living highlighted a notable shift in demographic patterns among homebuyers: "Only 25 percent of the buyers here are local. The majority are relocating from elsewhere, including Bengaluru and Mumbai. This reveals something very interesting: people aren't retiring in the places where they built their careers. They are retiring where they believe they will lead a better life."

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining the underlying motivations driving retirees away from major metropolitan centres, Suvarna Living shared: “Eventually, healthcare becomes more important than high-rises. A pleasant climate all year round starts mattering more than a prestigious pin code. And a slower pace of life beats a shorter commute, which is exactly why this city has become India's senior living capital over the last couple of years... talking about Coimbatore.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the underlying motivations driving retirees away from major metropolitan centres, Suvarna Living shared: “Eventually, healthcare becomes more important than high-rises. A pleasant climate all year round starts mattering more than a prestigious pin code. And a slower pace of life beats a shorter commute, which is exactly why this city has become India's senior living capital over the last couple of years... talking about Coimbatore.” {{/usCountry}}

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An organic destination driven by retiree preference

In a social media statement accompanying the research, Suvarna Living clarified that Coimbatore’s rise was organic rather than market-driven: "This city didn’t become a retirement destination because developers built senior living communities. Developers built there because retirees had already begun choosing the city. It’s a reminder that when retirement becomes the priority, so do different things."

This shift reflected a broader trend noted in a 2022 report by The Hindu, which found that while retirement communities are growing across south Indian cities such as Chennai and Kochi, Coimbatore consistently leads with the most ongoing and completed projects.

For many retirees, the choice reportedly comes down to environmental quality, peace, and proximity to nature rather than city infrastructure. The Hindu shared the case of Mohan L Melarcode (then 57), a senior data services architect for an educational firm in the US, who had lived abroad for nearly three decades across the UAE, the Netherlands, and Arizona.

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He explained his reasoning for choosing a retirement home, situated 15 km outside Coimbatore city, over Pune or Bengaluru: "It is surrounded by farmland. There is very little noise and air pollution... It’s like a cul-de-sac that ends at the foothills of the Western Ghats." He further explained. "I hope to volunteer for a good cause, trek, cycle, read, walk, visit temples, and travel around Tamil Nadu and India. If you live close to Nature, you will have a life that is well lived."

Aligning with global 'age-friendly' standards

Coimbatore’s appeal aligns with global framework standards for healthy ageing. According to a February 2026 report by the National Library of Medicine, healthy ageing — defined by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as 'the process of developing and maintaining the functional ability that enables well-being in older age' — depends heavily on supportive physical and social environments.

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Per National Library of Medicine, the WHO outlines eight core domains essential for age-friendly environments:

⦿ Outdoor environments: Accessible, safe, and barrier-free public spaces that encourage physical activity.

⦿ Transport and mobility: Infrastructure suited for walking, cycling, and accessible public transit.

⦿ Housing: Adaptable homes that support aging in place.

⦿ Social participation: Access to leisure, cultural, and lifelong learning activities.

⦿ Social inclusion: Initiatives that combat ageism and foster community connection.

⦿ Civic engagement: Opportunities for older adults to contribute meaningfully to society.

⦿ Communication and information: Clear, accessible communication and health literacy support.

⦿ Community and health services: Tailored, integrated healthcare services.

By offering clean air, lower density, access to healthcare, and close proximity to the Western Ghats, Coimbatore reportedly fulfils many of these criteria — making it a natural fit for seniors prioritising quality of life over fast-paced urban living.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.