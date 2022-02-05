Inside Shweta Tripathi's pullup routine with Pilates resistance band

Shweta Tripathi is pumping up for fitness game. The actor is a dedicated fitness enthusiast and the plethora of pictures and videos on her Instagram profile are witness to the same. Shweta Tripathi believes in working hard and being focused at her fitness routine and the snippets that make their way from her gym to her Instagram profile are dollops of motivation for us to stop being lazy, get off the bed and rush to the gym.

Shweta Tripathi, in the recent fitness video, can be seen amping up her fitness game with resistance band-supported pullups. The video was shared by Shweta's fitness trainer Tridev Pandey on his Instagram stories, which was reshared by the actor on her respective Instagram profile. Shweta swears by high intensity workouts and yoga and it is a marvel for her Instagram fans to watch her at work in the gym.

In the video, Shweta can be seen engrossed in her pullup routine in the gym. Dressed in a white graphic cropped top and a pair of pink gym shorts, Shweta can be seen acing her pullups, while being harnessed with her legs locked to a Pilates resistance band. With her face away from the camera, Shweta can be seen acing the pullups to perfection repeatedly. "Power," Tridev aptly summed up his appreciation for Shweta's focus on his Instagram stories. Take a look at the snippets of the video of Shweta Tripathi's workout routine shared by Tridev here:

Instagram story of Tridev Pandey. (Instagram/@tridevpandey)

Pullups come with multiple health benefits for the body. They help in strengthening the muscles of the back, arms and the shoulders. They also help in improving the grip strength. Pullups, when done on a regular basis, helps in enhancing the strength of the body, thereby elevating the fitness level. Pullups also help in improving the mental and the physical health.