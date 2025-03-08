Insomnia keeping you up at night? Study says vigorous exercise helps for restful sleep

Exercise is an all-rounder for mental and physical wellbeing. It is a non-negotiable essential that should be part of daily routine. Other than the obvious - losing weight, it has countless indirect benefits. One of the benefits extends to insomnia as well. This is one of the most common sleep disorders- the inability to fall asleep or get a good restful sleep. High intensity exercises like cardio helps in sleeping better.(Shutterstock)

A study published in Psychology of Sport & Exercise revealed the impact of exercise and other physical activities on sleep quality, particularly for those who are plagued with insomnia.

ALSO READ: How dangerous is insomnia? How fear of what it’s doing to your body can wreck your sleep

Physical activity benefits insomnia

You sleep better after exercising.(Shutterstock)

The study conducted in China tracked 147 university students aged 18 to 29 with the help of devices that tracked physical activities and sleep for seven days and eight nights. The researchers segregated the physical activities into three groups: moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA), light physical activity (LPA), and sedentary behaviour.

Among the participants, 41 showed insomnia symptoms. The sleep quality of these insomniacs significantly improved as they engaged in intense physical activities. They slept better on the days they avoided sedentary behaviours like sitting for long hours or minimal movements and exercises. However, their sleep quality dropped somewhat when they did only light physical activity. So it means, instead of casual strolling, intensely working out will improve sleep quality.

ALSO READ: Can years of bad sleep be reversed? Scientists say melatonin supplements may help restore DNA damage

No effect for those without insomnia

However, the study didn't find any substantial connection between activity levels and sleep quality for the participants who didn't have any insomnia symptoms.

This is a noteworthy finding, implying that solutions to sleep problems don't follow a universal or standardized approach. Instead, they depend on several other factors that influence sleep quality. Stress, genes, and diet may also weigh in for sleep problems.

But at least for those with insomnia, replacing moderate activity with intense activities that make you sweat more will help you sleep better.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.