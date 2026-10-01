International Coffee Day 2026: Brew your favourite coffees like a pro; here's how you can make them perfectly at home

October 1, coffee lovers worldwide celebrate International Coffee Day. It is a special time to appreciate one of the world's most popular drinks. As a coffee lover, I'm happy to know millions of others feel the same way. The smell of fresh coffee, the process of grinding beans, and holding a warm cup in my hands bring me joy and inspiration. Today, I want to share five of my favourite coffee styles and how to brew them perfectly.

1. Espresso

Move over, instant coffee. Our obsession with the beverage is making us seek niche, single-origin coffees, and brew it at home (Photo: Shutterstock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

A classic, strong espresso. This small but powerful drink is the base for many coffee beverages. In the US, people drink about 70 million espresso shots every day. That’s a huge number! To make perfect espresso, use fresh ingredients.

What do you need?

Use freshly roasted coffee beans, about 18-20 grams.

Espresso machine or stovetop Moka pot.

Grinder, preferably a burr grinder.

Steps:

Grind your beans until they are fine. They should feel like table salt. Press the coffee grounds down evenly in the portafilter. Press firmly to create a smooth surface. Pull your shot. A good espresso takes about 25 to 30 seconds to brew and should yield about 1 ounce of rich, golden, creamy coffee. It’s a dance of precision and taste, where each element harmonises to create that unmistakable espresso character.

2. French press

The French press is a simple way to make coffee with a rich flavour. People who love French press coffee say this method pulls essential oils from the coffee grounds, making the coffee smell and taste better.

What do you need?

Coarsely ground coffee: use 1 part coffee to 15 parts water.

French press

Kettle

Steps:

Boil water, then wait about 30 seconds. Aim for about 200°F. Mix coffee and water in the French press. Stir gently to make sure all the coffee grounds are wet. Steep for four minutes. Then, press the plunger down slowly. This method helps the coffee bloom, bringing out rich flavors that please the palate.

3. Pour-over

If you want a coffee experience focused on both the process and the taste, try pour-over coffee. This method allows you to control every step. Studies show that pour-over coffee usually tastes cleaner because the filter catches oils and sediment.

What do you need?

Use medium-ground coffee. Measure 1 tablespoon for every 6 ounces of water.

A pour-over dripper is a device used for making coffee, such as the Hario V60 or Chemex.

A kettle with a narrow, curved spout.

Steps:

Put the filter in the dripper and rinse it with hot water to remove any paper taste. Put coffee into the filter and tap it gently to level the grounds. Slowly pour hot water over the coffee grounds in a circular motion, starting in the centre and moving outward. Allow it to bloom for about 30 seconds. Keep pouring until you reach your desired ratio.

You will get a clean cup of coffee that highlights the flavours of your chosen beans.

4. Cold brew

As summer gets hotter, I enjoy cold brew coffee. It’s smooth, slightly sweet, and low in acidity. If you want something refreshing to wake you up, cold brew is a great choice. You make cold brew by soaking coffee grounds in cold water for a long time, usually 12- 24 hours.

What you need?

Coarse coffee grounds (1 cup)

Cold water (4 cups)

A large jar or pitcher

Steps:

Combine coffee and cold water in your jar or pitcher, stirring gently. Cover and let it steep at room temperature or in the fridge for 12 to 24 hours, depending on how strong you like it. Strain the mixture through a coffee filter or a fine-mesh sieve.

You will get a coffee concentrate that you can mix with water or milk. Serve it over ice for a tasty, strong-flavoured drink.

5. Cappuccino

Finally, let’s talk about the delicious cappuccino. This drink combines espresso, steamed milk, and froth in a perfect balance. The name "cappuccino" comes from the Capuchin friars, whose brown robes match the drink's colour.

What do you need?

Fresh espresso (1 shot)

Steamed milk (about 2 ounces)

Froth (1 ounce)

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Steps:

Prepare a shot of espresso in your favourite mug. Steam the milk until it reaches about 150°F to create creamy, velvety microfoam. Gently pour the steamed milk over the espresso and top with a layer of froth.

Add cocoa powder or cinnamon on top to enhance your cappuccino!

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