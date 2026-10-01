International Coffee Day 2026: Brew your favourite coffees like a pro; here's how you can make them perfectly at home

October 1, coffee lovers worldwide celebrate International Coffee Day. It is a special time to appreciate one of the world's most popular drinks. As a coffee lover, I'm happy to know millions of others feel the same way. The smell of fresh coffee, the process of grinding beans, and holding a warm cup in my hands bring me joy and inspiration. Today, I want to share five of my favourite coffee styles and how to brew them perfectly.
1. Espresso
A classic, strong espresso. This small but powerful drink is the base for many coffee beverages. In the US, people drink about 70 million espresso shots every day. That’s a huge number! To make perfect espresso, use fresh ingredients.
What do you need?
- Use freshly roasted coffee beans, about 18-20 grams.
- Espresso machine or stovetop Moka pot.
- Grinder, preferably a burr grinder.
Steps:
- Grind your beans until they are fine. They should feel like table salt.
- Press the coffee grounds down evenly in the portafilter. Press firmly to create a smooth surface.
- Pull your shot. A good espresso takes about 25 to 30 seconds to brew and should yield about 1 ounce of rich, golden, creamy coffee.
- It’s a dance of precision and taste, where each element harmonises to create that unmistakable espresso character.
2. French press
The French press is a simple way to make coffee with a rich flavour. People who love French press coffee say this method pulls essential oils from the coffee grounds, making the coffee smell and taste better.
What do you need?
- Coarsely ground coffee: use 1 part coffee to 15 parts water.
- French press
- Kettle
Steps:
- Boil water, then wait about 30 seconds. Aim for about 200°F.
- Mix coffee and water in the French press. Stir gently to make sure all the coffee grounds are wet.
- Steep for four minutes. Then, press the plunger down slowly.
- This method helps the coffee bloom, bringing out rich flavors that please the palate.
3. Pour-over
If you want a coffee experience focused on both the process and the taste, try pour-over coffee. This method allows you to control every step. Studies show that pour-over coffee usually tastes cleaner because the filter catches oils and sediment.
What do you need?
- Use medium-ground coffee. Measure 1 tablespoon for every 6 ounces of water.
- A pour-over dripper is a device used for making coffee, such as the Hario V60 or Chemex.
A kettle with a narrow, curved spout.
Steps:
- Put the filter in the dripper and rinse it with hot water to remove any paper taste.
- Put coffee into the filter and tap it gently to level the grounds.
- Slowly pour hot water over the coffee grounds in a circular motion, starting in the centre and moving outward. Allow it to bloom for about 30 seconds.
- Keep pouring until you reach your desired ratio.
You will get a clean cup of coffee that highlights the flavours of your chosen beans.
4. Cold brew
As summer gets hotter, I enjoy cold brew coffee. It’s smooth, slightly sweet, and low in acidity. If you want something refreshing to wake you up, cold brew is a great choice. You make cold brew by soaking coffee grounds in cold water for a long time, usually 12- 24 hours.
What you need?
- Coarse coffee grounds (1 cup)
- Cold water (4 cups)
- A large jar or pitcher
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Steps:
- Combine coffee and cold water in your jar or pitcher, stirring gently.
- Cover and let it steep at room temperature or in the fridge for 12 to 24 hours, depending on how strong you like it.
- Strain the mixture through a coffee filter or a fine-mesh sieve.
You will get a coffee concentrate that you can mix with water or milk. Serve it over ice for a tasty, strong-flavoured drink.
5. Cappuccino
Finally, let’s talk about the delicious cappuccino. This drink combines espresso, steamed milk, and froth in a perfect balance. The name "cappuccino" comes from the Capuchin friars, whose brown robes match the drink's colour.
What do you need?
- Fresh espresso (1 shot)
- Steamed milk (about 2 ounces)
- Froth (1 ounce)
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Steps:
- Prepare a shot of espresso in your favourite mug.
- Steam the milk until it reaches about 150°F to create creamy, velvety microfoam.
- Gently pour the steamed milk over the espresso and top with a layer of froth.
Add cocoa powder or cinnamon on top to enhance your cappuccino!
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