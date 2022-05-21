International Tea Day: 5 teas that are a true sip of good health

Indians are known to drink chai. It is not just a beverage, it is a feeling in the country. Feeling down and need a insta pick-me up? Tea! It is the perfect pairing for pakoras on a rainy day or a cold, wintery day.

International Tea Day, celebrated on May 21. This day was adopted on December 21, 2019 and calls on the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization to lead the celebrations of this day.

We look at five types of tea that are not your regular chai and its various health benefits:

Kombucha (Shutterstock)

Kombucha

A fermented, fizzy drink, Kombucha is a type of tea made with yeast and flavoured with fruits or juices. It detoxifies the body, boosts your energy and immune system. It is a probiotic beverage, which is helpful in digestion, as it promotes the growth of good bacteria in the gut. Studies show it is helpful in lowering cholesterol and blood sugar.

Ginger tea (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Ginger tea

Adarak ki chai is popular in India and this root spice is used as a home remedy to treat ailments like cold, cough and motion sickness. It is good for reliving heartburn and to keep cholesterol and blood pressure in check. The tea is made by either grating in into the chai or by boiling it in water.

Matcha Tea (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Matcha Tea

Part of the green tea family, matcha comes from Japan and is part of its traditional tea ceremony. However, it has gained popularity as a cleaner source for caffeine when compared to coffee. Unlike green tea, which is made from steeping leaves, matcha tea is made from powdered leaves. It is loaded with antioxidants, vitamin A, B, C, E, and K. Vitamin B promotes new skin growth and vitamin C stimulates collagen production. It gives your skin a healthy, youthful glow and some studies show it can prevent damage to the liver and kidneys.

(Shutterstock)

Lemon tea

Filled with vitamin C, lemon tea is a natural immunity booster and is brimming with vitamins and minerals such as potassium, magnesium, zinc and copper. It also has antioxidants that can help boost brain health. It is beneficial in weight loss and makes the skin radiant. Lemon tea is helpful in calming the nerves. It can be drunk cold or hot and is made by either squeezing it into the tea or steeping the lemons in hot water.

chamomile tea (Shutterstock)

Flower tea

Many teas are made using flowers and chamomile is one such tea. It is made by steeping the flower or the petals in hot water that infuses it with several wellness properties. The tea tastes earthy, yet sweet and is considered a natural remedy for fevers, headaches, muscle spasms, anxiety and sleep.