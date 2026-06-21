International Yoga Day 2026: Rakul Preet supports Akshar Yoga Kendraa’s historic ‘21 Guinness World Records’ feat
Rakul Preet Singh trained with Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar as Akshar Yoga Kendraa, under his guidance, achieved 21 Guinness World Records on Yoga Day.
International Yoga Day 2026: The International Day of Yoga is observed every year on June 21. The theme for 2026 is ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing,’ spotlighting the role of yoga in bringing people together, while supporting physical, mental and emotional wellbeing across different stages of life.
Keeping this objective in mind, Akshar Yoga Kendraa, a Bengaluru-based wellness institution founded by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, celebrated International Yoga Day by achieving ‘21 Guinness World Records in yogasnas on June 21’.
As per Akshar Yoga Kendraa's official release, the achievement is extraordinary as Akshar Yoga Kendraa is the only organisation in the world with 21 Guinness World Records in yogasanas. The success of the event led to a ‘historic global benchmark.’
It was a large-scale event which brought together thousands of participants, ranging from yoga practitioners, wellness enthusiasts, students, professionals and older adults, from India and over 80 countries. The achievement showcased the power of collective practice, discipline and yoga training.
Several Bollywood personalities, including actor Rakul Preet Singh, extended their support to the initiative and wished the organisation success ahead of the event. Rakul Preet, in particular, was personally trained by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, the founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, who led the yoga event.
Rakul Preet supports the initiative{{/usCountry}}
Several Bollywood personalities, including actor Rakul Preet Singh, extended their support to the initiative and wished the organisation success ahead of the event. Rakul Preet, in particular, was personally trained by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, the founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, who led the yoga event.
Rakul Preet supports the initiative{{/usCountry}}
Rakul Preetalso spoke about joining this initiative by Akshar Yoga Kendraa. In a post on her Instagram handle, the actor lauded this initiative, wishing for the success of the event.{{/usCountry}}
Rakul Preetalso spoke about joining this initiative by Akshar Yoga Kendraa. In a post on her Instagram handle, the actor lauded this initiative, wishing for the success of the event.{{/usCountry}}
She said in the video, “Organising a community event of this scale requires dedication, discipline and teamwork. The effort by Akshar Yoga Kendra to attempt 21 Guinness World Records is truly commendable. My best wishes for the entire team and to Himalayan Siddha Akshar for great success.”{{/usCountry}}
She said in the video, “Organising a community event of this scale requires dedication, discipline and teamwork. The effort by Akshar Yoga Kendra to attempt 21 Guinness World Records is truly commendable. My best wishes for the entire team and to Himalayan Siddha Akshar for great success.”{{/usCountry}}
Rakul Preet does yoga
Forthose curious about how her training went, she put the doubts to rest by sharing glimpses of her yoga practice on her official handle on Yoga Day. The actor was seen performing different yoga poses and training under Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar.
In one of the pictures from the carousel, she was seen doing the tree pose, also known as Vrikshasana, with him. The pose is known to help improve balance, core strength and flexibility. The expert was also seen correcting her posture so she could achieve the perfect form required for the asana.
What was performed at the event?
Guided by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Akshar Yoga Kendraa achieved 21 Guinness World Records in one day.
As per the official site of Guinness World Records, for four years in a row, the organisation has observed International Yoga Day with large-scale yoga events centred on record-breaking performances. Last year, in 2025, Akshar Yoga celebrated a major milestone by setting 12 Guinness World Records in a single day. This year, they upped the number to 21.
Here are some of the records Akshar Yoga Kendraa earned for the past year's record, the first time it broke the global world record:
- The most people performing the downward facing dog pose (yoga) simultaneously with 864
- The most people performing the bridge pose (yoga) simultaneously with 1,692
- The most people performing the mermaid pose (yoga) simultaneously with 863
- The most people performing the locust pose (yoga) simultaneously with 539
- The most people performing the eagle pose (yoga) simultaneously with 552
- The most people performing a shoulder stand simultaneously with 1,633
- The most people performing the butterfly/gracious/ Bhadrasana pose simultaneously with 550
- The most people performing the double toe hold pose (yoga) simultaneously with 461
- The most people performing the pistol squat pose (yoga) simultaneously with 514
- The most people performing the chair pose (yoga) simultaneously with 1,695
- The most people performing a Warrior II (yoga) pose simultaneously with 1,634
- The most people performing a Warrior III (yoga) pose simultaneously with 529
Guinness World Records also wished good luck ahead of the event, describing the attempt to set 21 records as its ‘most ambitious project to date.'
In 2026, Akshar Yoga Kendraa's official website revealed that new records were broken. The asanas involved in the historic milestone were:
- Bhadrasana or Gracious Pose: 550 participants held the pose for 1 minute.
- Adho Mukha Shvanasana or Downward Facing Dog Pose: 864 participants held the pose for 1 minute.
- Salabhasana or Locust Pose: 539 participants held the pose for 1 minute.
- Garudasana or Eagle Pose: 522 participants held the pose for 1 minute.
- Ubhaya Padangustasana or Double Toe Hold Pose: 461 participants held the pose for 1 minute.
- Eka Pada Padangustasana or Pistol Squat Pose: 514 participants held the pose for 1 minute.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.