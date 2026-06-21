International Yoga Day 2026: Rakul Preet supports Akshar Yoga Kendraa’s historic ‘21 Guinness World Records’ feat

International Yoga Day 2026: The International Day of Yoga is observed every year on June 21. The theme for 2026 is ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing,’ spotlighting the role of yoga in bringing people together, while supporting physical, mental and emotional wellbeing across different stages of life.

Rakul Preet trains with a yoga guru Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar.(Picture credit: Instagram)

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Keeping this objective in mind, Akshar Yoga Kendraa, a Bengaluru-based wellness institution founded by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, celebrated International Yoga Day by achieving ‘21 Guinness World Records in yogasnas on June 21’.

As per Akshar Yoga Kendraa's official release, the achievement is extraordinary as Akshar Yoga Kendraa is the only organisation in the world with 21 Guinness World Records in yogasanas. The success of the event led to a ‘historic global benchmark.’

It was a large-scale event which brought together thousands of participants, ranging from yoga practitioners, wellness enthusiasts, students, professionals and older adults, from India and over 80 countries. The achievement showcased the power of collective practice, discipline and yoga training.

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{{^usCountry}} Several Bollywood personalities, including actor Rakul Preet Singh, extended their support to the initiative and wished the organisation success ahead of the event. Rakul Preet, in particular, was personally trained by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, the founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, who led the yoga event. Rakul Preet supports the initiative {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several Bollywood personalities, including actor Rakul Preet Singh, extended their support to the initiative and wished the organisation success ahead of the event. Rakul Preet, in particular, was personally trained by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, the founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, who led the yoga event. Rakul Preet supports the initiative {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rakul Preetalso spoke about joining this initiative by Akshar Yoga Kendraa. In a post on her Instagram handle, the actor lauded this initiative, wishing for the success of the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rakul Preetalso spoke about joining this initiative by Akshar Yoga Kendraa. In a post on her Instagram handle, the actor lauded this initiative, wishing for the success of the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She said in the video, “Organising a community event of this scale requires dedication, discipline and teamwork. The effort by Akshar Yoga Kendra to attempt 21 Guinness World Records is truly commendable. My best wishes for the entire team and to Himalayan Siddha Akshar for great success.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said in the video, “Organising a community event of this scale requires dedication, discipline and teamwork. The effort by Akshar Yoga Kendra to attempt 21 Guinness World Records is truly commendable. My best wishes for the entire team and to Himalayan Siddha Akshar for great success.” {{/usCountry}}

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Rakul Preet does yoga

Forthose curious about how her training went, she put the doubts to rest by sharing glimpses of her yoga practice on her official handle on Yoga Day. The actor was seen performing different yoga poses and training under Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar.

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In one of the pictures from the carousel, she was seen doing the tree pose, also known as Vrikshasana, with him. The pose is known to help improve balance, core strength and flexibility. The expert was also seen correcting her posture so she could achieve the perfect form required for the asana.

What was performed at the event?

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Guided by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Akshar Yoga Kendraa achieved 21 Guinness World Records in one day.

As per the official site of Guinness World Records, for four years in a row, the organisation has observed International Yoga Day with large-scale yoga events centred on record-breaking performances. Last year, in 2025, Akshar Yoga celebrated a major milestone by setting 12 Guinness World Records in a single day. This year, they upped the number to 21.

Here are some of the records Akshar Yoga Kendraa earned for the past year's record, the first time it broke the global world record:

The most people performing the downward facing dog pose (yoga) simultaneously with 864

(yoga) simultaneously with 864 The most people performing the bridge pose (yoga) simultaneously with 1,692

(yoga) simultaneously with 1,692 The most people performing the mermaid pose (yoga) simultaneously with 863

(yoga) simultaneously with 863 The most people performing the locust pose (yoga) simultaneously with 539

(yoga) simultaneously with 539 The most people performing the eagle pose (yoga) simultaneously with 552

(yoga) simultaneously with 552 The most people performing a shoulder stand simultaneously with 1,633

simultaneously with 1,633 The most people performing the butterfly/gracious/ Bhadrasana pose simultaneously with 550

simultaneously with 550 The most people performing the double toe hold pose (yoga) simultaneously with 461

(yoga) simultaneously with 461 The most people performing the pistol squat pose (yoga) simultaneously with 514

(yoga) simultaneously with 514 The most people performing the chair pose (yoga) simultaneously with 1,695

(yoga) simultaneously with 1,695 The most people performing a Warrior II (yoga) pose simultaneously with 1,634

(yoga) pose simultaneously with 1,634 The most people performing a Warrior III (yoga) pose simultaneously with 529

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Guinness World Records also wished good luck ahead of the event, describing the attempt to set 21 records as its ‘most ambitious project to date.'

In 2026, Akshar Yoga Kendraa's official website revealed that new records were broken. The asanas involved in the historic milestone were:

Bhadrasana or Gracious Pose: 550 participants held the pose for 1 minute.

550 participants held the pose for 1 minute. Adho Mukha Shvanasana or Downward Facing Dog Pose: 864 participants held the pose for 1 minute.

864 participants held the pose for 1 minute. Salabhasana or Locust Pose: 539 participants held the pose for 1 minute.

539 participants held the pose for 1 minute. Garudasana or Eagle Pose: 522 participants held the pose for 1 minute.

522 participants held the pose for 1 minute. Ubhaya Padangustasana or Double Toe Hold Pose: 461 participants held the pose for 1 minute.

461 participants held the pose for 1 minute. Eka Pada Padangustasana or Pistol Squat Pose: 514 participants held the pose for 1 minute.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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