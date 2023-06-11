Is niacinamide good for dry skin? Know how it prevents moisture loss

Scorching summer heat is here and while the season has its own perks (read ice cream, colas, pools, mangoes), it also affects several aspects of our health including skin health. Sunlight absorbs moisture from our skin leaving it dry and flaky. Spending too much time in the pool can also make your skin dry. It is important to nourish your skin well during the season. One of the ways to tackle your dry and flaky skin is by using niacinamide. (Also read: 5 amazing benefits of Niacinamide for hair health)

Niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3, is a water-soluble vitamin that offers several advantages for the skin, including its ability to alleviate dryness and prevent moisture loss.(Pexels)

Niacinamide or nicotinamide, a type of vitamin B3 is found in food and also used as a dietary supplement. A water-soluble vitamin, niacinamide can work wonders for dry skin by enhancing the skin's natural barrier function. Niacinamide should not to be confused with niacin which is another type of Vitamin B3. However, if you have excess niacin in your body, it gets converted into niacinamide by your body. Niacinamide is found in foods like meat, milk, fish, eggs, green veggies and cereals.

Niacinamide can be applied once or twice during the day, preferably after applying a moisturizer or you can just combine niacinamide serum with you moisturister and apply them to your face and neck.

Is niacinamide beneficial for skin?

"Yes, niacinamide is indeed beneficial for dry skin. Niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3, is a water-soluble vitamin that offers several advantages for the skin, including its ability to alleviate dryness and prevent moisture loss. Firstly, niacinamide enhances the skin's natural barrier function. The outermost layer of the skin, known as the stratum corneum, acts as a protective barrier against environmental aggressors and helps retain moisture. Niacinamide strengthens this barrier by increasing the production of ceramides, which are essential lipids that help maintain the skin's hydration levels. By reinforcing the barrier, niacinamide helps to prevent water loss and maintain optimal moisture levels in the skin, making it particularly beneficial for dry skin types," says Dr Chytra V Anand, Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist & Indian Beauty Guru.

"Additionally, niacinamide has anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe dry, irritated skin. It helps to reduce redness and inflammation, providing relief to dry and sensitive skin. Furthermore, niacinamide has been found to regulate sebum production. While it may seem counterintuitive, even dry skin can benefit from balanced sebum levels. By regulating sebum production, niacinamide helps to prevent excessive oiliness or dryness, promoting a more balanced and healthier complexion. Moreover, niacinamide has been shown to boost the production of natural moisturizing factors (NMFs) in the skin. NMFs are substances that attract and retain water, thus improving the skin's overall hydration. By increasing NMFs, niacinamide helps to improve the skin's ability to retain moisture and alleviate dryness," adds Dr Chytra.

"Niacinamide is excellent for dry skin due to its ability to strengthen the skin's natural barrier, reduce inflammation, regulate sebum production, and enhance the skin's moisture-retaining capacity. Its multifaceted benefits make it a valuable ingredient in skincare products targeted towards dry skin concerns," concludes Dr Chytra.

