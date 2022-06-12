Is stress making you sick? Here are warning symptoms to watch out for

Many people constantly complain of physical issues like neck pain, jaw discomfort, headache, chest pain and a plethora of other problems. They seek medical advice but eventually remain dissatisfied from the treatment and at times fear serious ailment ending up wasting a lot of time which could have been otherwise used productively. Considering stress is one of the major pitfalls of modern life, the underlying causes of many of the physical symptoms could be stress the same way wrong lifestyle leads to a flurry of diseases. (Also read: 5 hidden signs of stress in your body to watch out for)

Tim Gray, health optimising biohacker, psychology specialist, entrepreneur and global speaker in his recent Instagram post talked about how on a busy day stress can lead to excess production of cortisol which ends up being harmful for our body. This could manifest in many symptoms in the body and we may not realise that stress is making us sick.

Dr. Chandni Tugnait, M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing says one needs to be aware of the subtle signals that your body might be giving that show you are under more stress than you realise.

Here are some of the stress symptoms you may have ignored in the past as per Gray.

Difficulty making decisions

Lowered immune system

Having difficulty relaxing

Avoiding other people

Feeling overwhelmed

Changes in appetite

Decreased energy

Chronic anxiety

Constant worry

Upset stomach

Easily agitated

Lack of breath

Clenched jaw

Headaches

Insomnia

Acne

Changes in libido

Inability to focus

Rapid heartbeat

Chronic pain

Excess sweating

Dr Nicole LePera also suggested a solution to beat the stress in one of her Instagram posts. "To heal, we have to teach ourselves new emotional states within the body. We have to learn to sit in stillness. To breathe. To pause. To witness how we spend our time and who we spend our time with. We have to practice asking ourselves “how does this make me feel within my body?”.

Are you troubled with any of these stress symptoms? It's time to press the relax button.

