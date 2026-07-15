Is there any link between asthma and heart health? Cardiologist Dr Anshul Kumar Jain explains

Asthma is widely recognised as a chronic respiratory condition that affects the airways, making breathing difficult.

Asthma can affect cardiac health over time. (Pexel)

However, according to cardiologist Dr Anshul Kumar Jain, emerging evidence suggests that its impact may extend beyond the lungs.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jain stated, “Studies indicate that people with asthma, particularly those with poorly controlled disease, may have a slightly higher risk of developing cardiovascular conditions. Understanding this connection is essential for managing both respiratory and overall health.”

He went on to explain the link between asthma and cardiac health, highlighted who is at greater risk, and shared the ways to protect respiratory and cardiac health. They are elaborated as follows.

Can asthma affect the heart?

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{{^usCountry}} As per Dr Jain, the answer is a clear “Yes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per Dr Jain, the answer is a clear “Yes.” {{/usCountry}}

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“While asthma does not directly cause heart disease, chronic airway inflammation associated with asthma may contribute to inflammation throughout the body, including the blood vessels,” shared the cardiologist.

“Over time, persistent inflammation can increase the risk of cardiovascular problems. Additionally, severe asthma attacks can temporarily reduce oxygen levels in the blood, placing extra strain on the heart, especially in individuals with pre-existing cardiac conditions,” he added.

Who is at greater risk?

Older adults with asthma are at greater risk of cardiac issues.

While the link between asthma and cardiac health is clear, not every person affected by asthma is at equal risk. Certain groups are more vulnerable to heart-related complications, shared Dr Jain. They include:

Older adults with asthma.

People with poorly controlled or severe asthma.

Individuals who experience frequent asthma attacks.

Smokers or those exposed to second-hand smoke.

People with other risk factors, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, or high cholesterol.

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“The presence of these factors can further increase the likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease,” stated the cardiologist.

How to protect both lung and heart health

According to Dr Jain, the good news is that effective asthma management can also support heart health.

“Taking prescribed asthma medications regularly helps keep airway inflammation under control and reduces the frequency of exacerbations,” he noted.

Equally important are healthy lifestyle habits. These include:

Avoiding smoking

Engaging in regular physical activity as advised by a healthcare provider

Maintaining a balanced diet

Achieving a healthy body weight

“People with asthma should also undergo regular health check-ups to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels, as early detection and management of these conditions can significantly lower cardiovascular risk,” pointed out the cardiologist.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Anshul Kumar Jain, MD, DM, FACC, FSCAI, is the director of cardiology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi. He is an interventional cardiologist with over 30 years of experience in advanced cardiac care. He specialises in complex coronary interventions, angioplasty, stenting, structural heart disease management, and advanced cardiac procedures.