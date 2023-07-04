Anxiety is the chronic sense of fear and worries that can show physical signs. Some of the signs of anxiety include excessive sweating, feeling a sense of dread and not being able to relax. Anxiety can affect our daily lives hugely. It can also cause a lot of behavioral changes. Trying to control others and the situations around us is one of the signs of anxiety. When we are trying to control someone or some situation, we are usually ignorant of it. We never think that we are controlling in nature. However, in anxiety, people sometimes try to control things. "The first step to being able to change this is becoming aware that it’s a pattern you struggle with. Is this something you deal with," wrote Therapist Carrie Howard as she explained why this happens.

Is your anxiety making you controlling? Here are the signs(Unsplash)

Here are the signs that we are controlling:

Overprotective: We are extremely protective of the other person in the relationship. Jealousy is another way of looking at it.

Micromanaging: We mostly try to manage things ourselves and get very angry when things do not work out the way we want them to.

Delegating work: W try to not delegate work to others and try to get everything done by ourselves – we fear that if we ask others to do the work, it won't be done the way we want.

Overthinking: We often plan and think of how to get things done – this mostly borders on us overthinking and panicking about it.

Changing others: Often as a way of combating anxiety, we put excessive focus on the way we should change things and people.

Change: Anxiety makes us very strict in nature, no being welcoming to last minute changes.

"Seeking control of external situations or people is how you’ve learned to cope instead of learning to regulate your own emotions. You may have grown up in an unstable situation where you experienced trauma or never knew what to expect. Now as an adult you are subconsciously trying to protect yourself by seeking control," stated Therapist Carrie Howard as reasons of being controlling in anxiety.

