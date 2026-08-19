Is your daily commute hurting your spine? Orthopaedic spine surgeon shares 7 habits to avoid

Commuting is a major part of the day. You may spend the journey carrying a heavy work bag, standing for long periods, sitting through traffic, or figuring out crowded public transport. ALSO READ: Cracking your neck when it feels stiff? Neurologist shares 9 signs when it can become serious

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Dr Arjun Dhawale, additional director, orthopaedic spine surgery at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, shared with HT Lifestyle how everyday commuting habits may strain the spine and the practical precautions that can help reduce neck and back pain.

Why your daily commute may affect spine health

The commute is not really the only problem. The spine surgeon shared what matters: “Certain travel habits and prolonged postures can put unnecessary strain on the spine, contributing to back and neck pain. Maintaining the right posture and being mindful of how you travel can help reduce this strain."

This means that the way you sit, stand, carry your belongings, and use your phone during the commute may gradually affect your spine health. The strain can contribute to persistent pain and discomfort in the neck and lower back.

What are the habits to avoid while commuting?

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{{^usCountry}} Several seemingly harmless commuting habits may cause physical strain when repeated daily. From carrying an overloaded bag to looking down at your phone throughout the journey. Dr Dhawale highlighted the habits that may affect your spine and should be avoided where possible: Carrying heavy bags: Excess weight can put additional stress on the spine and contribute to back pain. Long two-wheeler rides: Prolonged riding, along with constant balancing, braking, and road movement, can strain the neck and lower back. Sitting at the back of buses: The rear seats tend to experience more bumps and jerks, which can increase strain on the lower back. Poor posture in cars: Sitting incorrectly or maintaining an uncomfortable posture during long journeys can put stress on the lower back and neck. Constantly looking down at your phone: Prolonged downward neck posture while using a phone can contribute to neck and eye strain. Always choose the most physically demanding commute: Where possible, consider the metro, which generally offers a smoother ride and can reduce the physical strain of bumpy road travel. Travelling during peak-hour train crowds: Crowded trains can make commuting physically demanding. Where possible, opt for non-peak hours and choose a seat to reduce physical strain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several seemingly harmless commuting habits may cause physical strain when repeated daily. From carrying an overloaded bag to looking down at your phone throughout the journey. Dr Dhawale highlighted the habits that may affect your spine and should be avoided where possible: Carrying heavy bags: Excess weight can put additional stress on the spine and contribute to back pain. Long two-wheeler rides: Prolonged riding, along with constant balancing, braking, and road movement, can strain the neck and lower back. Sitting at the back of buses: The rear seats tend to experience more bumps and jerks, which can increase strain on the lower back. Poor posture in cars: Sitting incorrectly or maintaining an uncomfortable posture during long journeys can put stress on the lower back and neck. Constantly looking down at your phone: Prolonged downward neck posture while using a phone can contribute to neck and eye strain. Always choose the most physically demanding commute: Where possible, consider the metro, which generally offers a smoother ride and can reduce the physical strain of bumpy road travel. Travelling during peak-hour train crowds: Crowded trains can make commuting physically demanding. Where possible, opt for non-peak hours and choose a seat to reduce physical strain. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.